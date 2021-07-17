Celebrating 70 Years!

Raymond S. and Julia (Kohut) Stephens were married on June 23, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hammond, Indiana. Their love story has been quite an adventure, beginning the day after they graduated from Hammond High School. On that first date, they rode their bikes 15 miles to Miller Beach, singing and harmonizing together all the way, then swam, shared a picnic lunch, and went on to a stable to ride horses as well. They then stopped for a cool drink and pedaled home, again singing together all the way. They knew they were meant for each other from that day on. Since then, Ray and Julie have continued their amazing journey in harmony, through college at Purdue, getting married, working, and raising five children, while leading by example, and demonstrating a strong work ethic and true devotion to family values. They are active supporters of their children, grandchildren, and other family members and have always been dedicated fans at their sporting events and other activities. Ray and Julie have also spent many happy times with family and friends, on the beach, sailing their catamaran in Lake Michigan, motorcycling on their Honda Gold Wing, and traveling throughout our country and abroad. This wonderful couple was recently celebrated by their children, Jill Stephens (Steve Oliva), Alan Stephens (Judy Teibel), Elaine (Ken) Rivich, Bill (Sue) Stephens, and Kay Stephens (Irv Corbin) with a family dinner on Wednesday, June 23 at Galveston Restaurant in Michigan City and a family luncheon on Saturday, June 26 at Teibel’s Restaurant in Schererville. They also have eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren as well as an extended family which includes a number of nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces who adore them. Ray and Julie and their children feel truly blessed and would like to thank all family members who were able to be part of this happy occasion, as well as many other well-wishers. We look forward to celebrating years of health and happiness in the future.
Celebrating 70 Years!
