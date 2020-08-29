Celebrating Helen Albrecht's 92nd Birthday

To the "Matriarch" of our family! Thanks for continuously showing us love, laughter, and the importance of family traditions. We all are blessed beyond measure to have you in our lives. We will never be able to repay you for all you've done for us and the sacrifices you made for your family. The delicious meals you prepared and recipes you've shared will be passed on for generations. Thanks for showing us that love is truly the only thing that matters!