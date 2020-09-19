 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating Priscilla's Quinceanera

Celebrating Priscilla's Quinceanera

  • Updated

Congratulations, Priscilla, on your quinceanera. Thank you to your court for all of their hard work and dedication. You guys did such a great job and all looked so great!

Love, Mom, Dad, Jazmyn and Quinn Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts