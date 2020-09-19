Celebrating Priscilla's Quinceanera Sep 19, 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Updated 44 min ago × Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Become a Member 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congratulations, Priscilla, on your quinceanera. Thank you to your court for all of their hard work and dedication. You guys did such a great job and all looked so great!Love, Mom, Dad, Jazmyn and Quinn Jr. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jazmyn Priscilla Quinceanera Work Such Dedication Great Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Latest Headlines Celebrations: Celebrating Priscilla's Quinceanera Updated 44 min ago The Times & McColly Real Estate wants to celebrate your milestones — everything from births, birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversari…