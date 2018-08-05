Ericksons celebrate 70 years

Jack Erickson and Lois Mummery met at a roller rink in Hobart.
They were married Aug. 7, 1948, and began a life together of love and happiness that has lasted for over 70 years.
They raised a daughter and two sons, and all were active members of First Baptist Church of Hobart for many years.
In 1975 Jack and Lois moved to DeMotte, Indiana, and then moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to be near their daughter and family.
Jack retired from Eichleay Engineering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Prior to retiring, he traveled and managed projects on the West Coast, Washington and Texas. Lois was active in church and a homemaker.
The Ericksons have seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Jack and Lois attend Faith Baptist Church in Avon, Indiana. They spend their winters in Florida.