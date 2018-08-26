Happy anniversary!

Dick and Kay Annable of Chesterton are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were joined in marriage at Saint Peter Catholic Church in LaPorte on Aug. 30, 1958.
After retiring from their fulfilling careers as a federal government administrator and a registered nurse, they enjoyed many years of travel and sightseeing. Currently they spend time at their home in Chesterton visiting family and friends.
Dick and Kay have been a wonderful example of love and compassion to their four children, their childrens' spouses and six grandchildren.
On behalf of their family we congratulate them on this 60th mile stone.