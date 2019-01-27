Happy 68th anniversary!

Catherine and Lyndell Bollhorst, of Hammond, were married on Jan. 27, 1951 at St. Joseph Church in Hammond. Their honeymoon was spent during a wintry blast in Fosterburg, Illinois, at a family farm. Catherine often tells the story of cistern, and the snow on the window sills.
Our parents were working parents — Lyndell worked at Youngstown, Sheet and Tube until retirement called his name, and then he worked for the Hammond School System. Catherine worked as a substitute teacher for the Hammond School System, American Cancer Society as a district representative and as a travel agent. She is a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Alpha Beta chapter of Pi Epsilon Kappa.
Both of our parents coached in sports — volleyball, football and basketball. Being involved in our lives as well as other taught us that involvement, and participating is part of life. Mom and dad experienced life to the fullest. They traveled by air, ship and rail. Mexico and Hawaii were some of their favorite stories they share. Camping in the outdoors taught us to take care of our natural resources as well as opened our eyes to the beauty of our surroundings. Our parents raised three sons — George, Dennis and Russell.
Somehow, through love, understanding and humor, they produced a growing family tree of seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Of course, not under one roof, nor one area. But our families have spread across this great country — Indiana, Georgia, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Please help us celebrate this joyous day by recognizing Catherine and Lyndell Bollhorst on 68 years of marriage. God bless them, and may they have 68 more!
-Their three sons