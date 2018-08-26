Happy 13th anniversary Stacey Amitoelau 36 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Happy anniversary to the man who is always by my side. Love Always, Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Your wife and kids Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Submit a Celebration Share your special events - birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more! It's easy and free. Brought to you by The Times.Submit Celebration promotion Subscription Promo Unlimited Access to Digital for ONLY $5 web onlypromotion SLIDESHOW: Who's hiring in NWI?