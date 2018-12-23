Moynihans celebrate 60 years

On Nov. 8, Pat and Dan celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were married at Sacred Heart Church in Whiting.
The couple have five children; Dan, Linda, Dennis, Carrie and Jim. They also have 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pat and Dan have camped in all of the 50 states, including in many of our wonderful national parks, Canada's great parks and many of our wonderful state parks in Indiana. They have also traveled to Europe, Australia and Singapore, and have enjoyed many cruises out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
They enjoy golfing, bowling, playing cards and attending a lot of sporting events and activities involving the children and grandchildren.
They live half the year in Highland, Indiana and the other half in Boynton Beach, Florida.
We thank God for our wonderful life!