Happy birthday! Jan Price 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Provided Happy 3rd birthday, JC! Subscribe to Breaking News * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Submit a Celebration Share your special events - birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more! It's easy and free. Brought to you by The Times.Submit Celebration promotion What do our archives hold for you? Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95. promotion Coupon Book Check out great local savings from The Times.