Happy birthday

Thomas J. Burns celebrates his 85th birthday Dec. 16.
Tom was born and raised in Hammond by parents George and Fran Burns. Tom graduated from St. Joseph School, Hammond High and Worsham College. He worked in the family business for over 65 years at Burns-Kish Funeral Homes which started in 1908.
Tom was active in many civic organizations. He married his sweetheart Jean McLaughlin from Ireland and raised five wonderful children. He is an avid Cubs, Bears, ND and IU fan. Tom has eight loving grandchildren and hopes to make plans for his 90th someday.