Kaye Smith celebrates 92nd birthday

Kaye Smith celebrated her 92nd birthday on Aug. 29 with her daughter Molly and her grandchildren Corey, Garrett and Kendall.
Daye was born in Whiting in 1927 to Eli and Emma Zimmerman. She attended George Rogers Clark High School and will be attending the 73rd reunion this September. She retired from Unilever (formerly Lever Brothers) in 1990 after 43 of years service. She remains active in the Lever Brothers Retiree Club as good and welfare officer, a post she has held for many years.
When Kaye is not spending time with her family, she is enjoying her "luncheons with the girls." Otherwise she is relaxing at home with her loyal canine companion, Murray.
Happy birthday, Kaye!