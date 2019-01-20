Reynold and Jacqueline Persad, of West Palm Beach, Florida, with Fred and Jill Barr, of St. John, are please to announce the engagement of their children Tanya Persad and Curtis Barr.
The happy couple are planning a June 2019 destination wedding.
