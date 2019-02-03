Happily engaged

Anthony Crnjak, of Crete, Illinois, and Melissa Lantz (Christopher Lantz), of Dyer, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caelainn Crnjak to Austin Engelbrecht, son of Paul and Yvonne Engelbrecht, of Crown Point.
Crnjak is a Purdue University West Lafayette graduate. She is a fourth grade teacher and pursuing her masters in curriculum instruction with a focus in gifted education. Engelbrecht graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is a software developer for Applied Systems.
A June wedding is planned.