Congratulations Jacqueline Mazur on your graduation from ITT Chicago Kent School of law with a Juris Doctor Degree.
Jacqueline earned a merit based scholarship to attend where she committed herself to excellence by earning Dean's list honors every semester, was a member of the Moot Court Honor Society and received 3 CALI awards for highest achievement in a course for Legal Writing, Family Law and Juvenile Justice.
The Mazur and Stumpf families, along with all our friends, congratulate you and wish you well on the Bar Exam.
