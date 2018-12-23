Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership Lake County celebrates their first client graduation

On Nov. 14, Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership Lake County celebrated their first client graduation.
Nurse-Family Partnership partners first time pregnant mothers with registered nurses to guide them throughout their pregnancy and until the child turns two years old and graduates from the program.
This highly anticipated first, “Graduation Holiday Celebration” was held at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center. Mothers and families enrolled in the program celebrated with a graduation ceremony, food, drinks, and play throughout the facility.
This event was sponsored by Anthem Inc, Joan Culver of Franciscan Health, Denise Dillard of Methodist Hospitals & NWI Health Disparities, Dr. Arma Jean Johnson of Oil of Joy Family Counseling Ltd, and Purdue University Northwest College of Nursing.
Thank you to all who attended and supported this event!