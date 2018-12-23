Katie Graff receives the Linda L. Thiel Memorial Scholarship in Information Systems and Decision Sciences

The Kelley School of Business would like to congratulate Katie Graff, a graduate of Chesterton High School, for receiving the Linda L. Thiel Memorial Scholarship in Information Systems and Decision Sciences.
The Thiel scholarship was established by Dr. John E. Thiel of Bloomington in memory of his wife Linda who received an undergraduate degree in Business Statistics and MBA in Quantitative Business Analysis from the Kelley School.
Katie is the daughter of John and Debra Jo Graff, of Michigan City, and is majoring in Information Systems at the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. Her honors also include the Kelley Honors Program, Hutton Honors College, Hudson and Holland Scholar, Provost Scholar and Study Abroad Semester in Budapest, Hungary.