Master Sgt. Chet Nance retired from the Air Force after 34 years of service (1986-2020).

Chet grew up in Lansing, IL. He attended Reavis School and was a 1984 grad of Thornton High School.

Chet's wife, Leslie Nance, also retired after 20 years in the Air Force, while raising three children, Jack, 11, Garrett, 9, and Callie, 3.

Love and best wishes, Phyllis Sandlin (Mom)

