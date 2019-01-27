Happily married

Heather Christine Boyan, of Munster, and Isaac Charlie Friesen, of Louisville, Colorado, were united in marriage on April 14, 2018 at Marshall Manor in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Barrett Awai officiated. Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Boyan, of Munster, and parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Friesen, of Louisville, Colorado.
Heather and Isaac, who met at the University of Hawaii in 2015, were married in a Hawaiian-themed outdoor ceremony and celebrated at an evening reception. Royal blue and sunflower yellow were the wedding colors, and "Big Red," Western Kentucky University's mascot, surprised Heather and Isaac with a reception visit. Ashley Boyan, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor, and Alex Brookover, good friend of the groom, was the best man.
Heather received her B.S. in Exercise Science with a minor in nutrition from Western Kentucky University and her M.S. in kinesiology from the University of Hawaii. Isaac earned his B.S. in economics from the University of Hawaii. Heather played beach volleyball, and Isaac played baseball for the University of Hawaii. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii, and they now reside in Redondo Beach, California where both are employed by the Federation of Christian Athletes (FCA). Heather continues to play Professional Beach Volleyball.