Mr. and Mrs. Dobosz tie the knot

Michael Andrew Donovan Dobosz, son of Michael and Kathryn Dobosz, and Marris Taylor Mihalcik, daughter of Michelle Mihalcik and Michael Raketich, tied the knot at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Briar Ridge Country Club.
They have been in each other's lives for 3,102 days and counting.
The theme was an elegant 1920s "The Great Gatsby." There were 165 people in attendance, and the colors were rose red, with hints of white and gold.
The maid of honor was Jenny Lanfear, and the bridesmaids were Camryn Sinars, Abbey Dobosz, Skylar Zurek, Ariana Suarez, Alejandra Tellez and Brittney Sanders. There were two best men, David Gonzalez and Alex Cordova. The groomsmen were Richie Zakrzewski, Art Garcia, Ronny Marshall, Eric Brumley and Kyle Mull.
The groom, Michael Andrew Donovan Dobosz, has a bachelor's degree in English and graduated from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting. He works as a State Farm representative.
The bride, Marris Taylor Mihalcik, has a license in practical nursing and is currently in school at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso to further her nursing education to become a registered nurse in May. She currently works as a school nurse in East Chicago.
Michael and Marris will be honeymooning in Orlando, Florida.