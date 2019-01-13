Our love story

Ephesians 4:2: "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love."
1 Peter 4:8: "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins."
1 Corinthians 13:4-5: "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs."
On New Year's Eve, right before the stroke of midnight, we were married at our home in front of family and loved ones. What a perfect way to ring in the New Year!