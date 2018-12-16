The wedding of Adrieana Stroud and Antonio Kang

Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and Tonya McGuire are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter Adrieana Stroud to Antonio Kang on Dec. 9.
Adrieana went to Culver College Prep Academy in Culver, Indiana. She graduated from University of Pittsburgh where they both met eight years ago.
Adrieana works for The Prince William County Sheriffs Department in Manassas, Virginia, and is almost finished with her masters degree in library sciences. Antonio works as an Engineer outside of D.C.
The wedding and reception were in Middleburg, Virginia.
They are taking their honeymoon in Cancun.