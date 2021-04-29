Celebs like Dolly and Bruce raid closets for charity auction

Baranski helped organize the event and worked to get many of the items, writing personal emails to each celebrity. She spent the first weeks of the pandemic cleaning her closet and realized it could help others.

“As I’m coming out of my closet, I thought, 'Gosh, there’s probably a lot of actresses like myself who might be doing this, purging themselves of stuff,” she says. “Wouldn’t it be a great thing for an auction?”

Baranski reached out to producer Lorne Michael of “Saturday Night Live" fame to connect with writer and actor Tina Fey and managed to also get an “SNL” haul, including RuPaul's opening monologue outfit and the costume Timothee Chalamet wore when he played Harry Styles.

Theater fans may get excited about a Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close at the opening night of “Sunset Boulevard” in 2017 and the leather suit Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards when he won the best actor in a musical trophy in 1998 for “Cabaret.”

Judy Craymer is offering the jumpsuit costume she wore on Broadway for the last number of “Mama Mia!,” Christine Ebersole is letting go of the necklace she wore in “Grey Gardens” and composer Stephen Sondheim is donating a signed musical manuscript of the first eight bars of “Broadway Baby.”