Centier Bank names new manager of downtown Valparaiso branch

Centier Bank has named a new branch manager at its downtown Valparaiso branch.

Michael E. Schrage, president and CEO of the Merrillville-based bank appointed Jenny Stall to manage its branch at 150 Lincolnway.

Stall previously worked as a manager in the retail sector. She is a Valparaiso resident who has been active in the Independent Cat Society and as captain for Centier's Porter County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team.

In her new role, Stall aspires to create a welcoming environment for the bank's customers.

“I am looking forward to serving our Valparaiso Downtown clients and serving as a resource to them in financial education,” Stall said. “Centier is like no other place I have ever worked. I hope to empower my team to continue to serve our community through involvement and volunteerism, leading with servant hearts.”

Carla Houck, regional sales manager at Centier Bank, praised Stall as a leader who is devoted to the community.