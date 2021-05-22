Cerveza
HAMMOND — Efforts in the search for Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a Best Western hotel Saturday, are now being focused…
A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen.
Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.
WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks
Parents said they want to choose whether they send their children to school wearing a mask. Superintendent Jim McCall has said the district will make a decision about masks closer to August.
The government alleges Tarrytown defrauded SNAP of more than $5.1 million between December 2015 and last November
A police dog arrived a short time later and had a "positive narcotics alert" on the vehicle and officers recovered a "dab rig" used to smoke THC oil, police said.
The TGI Fridays across from Southlake Mall closed after 25 years.
A 60-year-old man taken to the hospital early Tuesday after being battered and strangled in the 700 block of Center Street has died and his alleged assailant has been charged, according to officials.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.