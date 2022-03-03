Charitable organizations participating in the 13th Annual Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair

Best Buddies Indiana

8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 165

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Mark Lantz

317- 436-8440

Mission:

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Services:

The IDD community that Best Buddies serves includes people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury and other undiagnosed disabilities.

Best Buddies is the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Our programs empower the special abilities of people with IDD by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers; secure successful jobs; live independently; improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills; and feel valued by society.

Volunteer services:

At Best Buddies, inclusion isn't canceled – it's evolving. Best Buddies is rapidly adapting to serve our community in new ways, ensuring supportive friendships and employment opportunities are still available to people with IDD. Now more than ever, it is our supporters and volunteers who will empower us to keep going.

Volunteer in our one-to-one friendship program for youth and adults. Volunteer to lead an event, host a meeting, be a guest presenter or speaker, or board member!

Volunteer requirements:

No specific requirements. Our adults in friendship programs require a background check before being matched.

Campagna Academy

7403 Cline Ave.

Schererville, IN 46375

Kimberly Trevino

219-322-8614

Mission:

Our mission is to serve youth who struggle with emotional, behavioral or educational problems and issues of abandonment, abuse, neglect, persistent truancy, depression, delinquency, substance abuse, trauma and/or severe family conflict.

Services:

Psychiatric residential treatment, private secure residential treatment, Pathways emergency shelter, open residential, intellectual and developmental disabilities residential, diagnostic and evaluation program, substance abuse programs, vocational training, pet therapy, art therapy, therapeutic foster care, after care services, evening reporting/probation and educational programing.

Volunteer services:

Day volunteers

Member of LAUW/RSVP senior opportunities

Vocational/experiential opportunities

Education assistance

Art and pet therapy

Birthday Cheer volunteers

Drive volunteers

Event volunteers

Volunteer requirements:

Must be 21 and complete necessary paperwork to participate.

Limited opportunities for those younger than 21 are available.

Cedar Lake Historical Association

P.O. Box 421

Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Julie Zasada

219-390-9423

Mission:

The 1920s come alive on the lake at the Museum at Lassen's Resort. Unwind and discover while you explore how Cedar Lake enriched a region and touched lives around the world.

Services:

Operate history museum on the shores of Cedar Lake

Collect and display artifacts illustrating the history of Cedar Lake

Disseminate historical information

Preserve historical materials for scholarly research

Volunteer services:

Museum docent/tour guide

Museum greeter

Museum gift shop

Museum beautification (gardening, cleaning)

Museum exhibit maintenance

Committee member (building and restoration, collections care, finance, transportation, events, guest services)

Special event staff (Community Art Show, Steamboat Days, Family Train Day, fundraisers)

Behind-the-scenes (archives, cataloguing, data entry)

Media support (video recording or production, web or social media)

Construction (carpentry, window repair, plumbing, electrical, trim refinishing)

Internship (nonprofit management, museum operations, historical research, event management)

Volunteer requirements:

Flexible time commitment

16 years of age to volunteer on your own

12-15 years of age can volunteer with parent/adult family member

All applicants should complete the volunteer inquiry survey at lassensresort.org/about

Community Help Network Inc.

550 E. Burrell Drive

Crown Point, IN 46307

Bonnie Meyer

219-805-3717

Mission:

Through programs such as Buddy Bags, we strive to help for food-insecure students and their families throughout South Lake County. We will work to create future programs to improve the lives of those most in need in our community. We will work with other agencies and organizations to make sure those in need have the necessary information to get assistance to lead to a life of self-reliance.

Services:

Buddy Bags, Household Pantry, Little Free Library, Winterwear

Volunteer opportunities:

Buddy Bag packing and delivering. Stocking shelves. Helping in the Household Pantry.

Volunteer requirements:

16 or older unless accompanied by a parent.

Connect Christian Camp/LRCA

7007 E. 117th Ave.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Roland Nightengale

219-663 2530

Mission:

Connect Christian Camp and Retreat Center is a Kingdom focused nonprofit that believes in building lasting relationships and stronger families within Northwest Indiana churches and communities.

Services:

Day camps for kids grade K-8 that include daily activities and lessons throughout the year and especially summer months.

Overnight camps for children and teens to experience the presence of God and build life changing memories

Retreat center events for groups of up to 220 people in facilities that provide a safe place for groups to grow and learn with each other

Alumni banquets and special events for fundraising and connecting

The Farm, a safe space (with animals) where broken and hurting people can experience restoration and the power of the Gospel

Volunteer services:

Summer staff: Kitchen service, lifeguards and mentoring leaders for the kids.

Off-season projects and repairs requiring skilled labor and volunteers

Off-season kitchen volunteers for any event outside of our summer schedule

Special project volunteers for projects around the camp that need to be done

Volunteer requirements:

Attend all camp-sponsored training

Follow camp code of conduct

Receive food and lodging with the understanding that volunteers will be living at the camp during their time of service from June 4 to Aug. 6, 2022

Applicants 18 and older may apply for a summer-long paid position; applicants younger than 18 can apply for volunteer position only.

Lifeguards must have all certifications

Crown Point Emergency Management Agency

590 E. Anderson St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Mike Wysocki

219-662-3254

Mission:

As a supporting agency of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, our ongoing mission is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect citizens from natural and technological hazards by leading and supporting the city in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

Services:

CPEMA works with the city administration, government agencies, first responders and the citizens of Crown Point to promote and strengthen emergency preparedness, resilience and the coordinated response to and recovery from major emergencies and disasters in Crown Point.

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteer needs include help with traffic and crowd control as well as assisting with special events and summer festivals.

Volunteer requirements:

Applicants must live in Crown Point, in an adjoining community of St. John, Merrillville, Winfield, Lowell or Cedar Lake or within a 6-mile radius if in unincorporated Lake County.

Current members who live outside of this boundary may be allowed to maintain membership with the department. Applicants who do not meet these residency requirements generally will not be considered for membership.

The applicant must be at least 18 and a high school graduate.

The applicant must have a valid driver's license from Indiana or another state and present an Indiana license within three months of application.

Crown Point PACE Department/

City of Crown Point

(Parks, Athletics, Communications & Events)

183 S. West St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Diana Bosse

219-661-2271

Mission:

The PACE Department furthers the City of Crown Point's mission to "build a stronger community from within" by providing outstanding, unparalleled quality of life amenities to the Crown Point community.

Services:

The City of Crown Point PACE Department provides quality of life services for residents and guests including:

Parks and recreation

Youth sports and athletics

Special events and entertainment

Communication and technology

Volunteer opportunities:

Assist in various events

St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Fourth of July Parade

Car Cruise

Oktoberfest

Umpires, coaches, referees etc.

Volunteer requirements:

Criminal background check

Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited

5699 E. 73rd Ave.

Merrillville, IN 46410

Lucille White

219-945-0726

Mission:

The mission of Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited is to provide educational and therapeutic horseback riding activities to those of all ages with special needs for an improved quality of life, utilizing professional instructors and trained volunteers in a safe and secure environment.

Services:

EEU is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charity, governed by a volunteer board of directors. Horseback riding has been widely recognized as one of the most beneficial forms of therapeutic recreation.

Benefits include improvement in:

Self-esteem

Self-confidence

Social interaction

Learning skills

Balance

Coordination

Muscle tone

Posture

Volunteer services:

Volunteers play a vital role in our therapeutic horseback riding program. Volunteers do not need prior experience with horses or helping individuals with special needs.

Volunteers may assist with student riding lessons by leading the horses or side-walking with the students to steady the rider as needed. Volunteers help with barn upkeep and horse care, such as feeding, grooming, cleaning stalls, etc. Volunteers also are needed for fundraising events, technology support and minor maintenance of the facilities.

Volunteer requirements:

EEU mandates every volunteer participate in an annual training and orientation program. Background checks of volunteer applicants may be performed. Volunteers must be at least 16 to lead an equine during lessons and to sidewalk.

Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

2645 Ridge Road

Highland, IN 46322

Shana Robertson

219-961-4357

Mission:

Our mission is to provide faith-focused services to those affected by sexual violence and trauma.

Services:

Provide victim-centered, trauma-informed services, crisis advocacy, individual or group recovery sessions, emotional support animals and anti-trafficking resources.

Promote prevention and education efforts that challenge social norms and evidence- and research-based program for students K-12 and youth organizations.

Effect positive change in Northwest Indiana for survivors of sexual violence and develop partnerships with the community to raise awareness.

Volunteer services:

Prevention and education program support

Volunteer medical advocate and participate in Direct Services Volunteer Medical Advocacy Responder team

Awareness and fundraiser events a couple times during the year

Volunteer requirements:

Prevention and education Program Support: Age 16 and older to help with sorting, counting, paper clipping stapling and labeling materials for school program.

Volunteer medical advocate: 19 and older

Awareness and fundraising events: 16 and older to run games, hand out water and staff other stations

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana

821 W. 45th St., Suite D

Griffith, IN 46319

Erica Gomez

219-776-8600

Mission:

We inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experienced-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

Services:

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana (GOTR of NWI) is a physical, activity-based positive youth program for girls in grades 3-8 designed to enhance girls' social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. Our mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Our 10-week transformational program places an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution. GOTR of NWI started in the fall of 2007 with 15 girls and has since served more than 15,000 girls in our community. In 2022, we will serve 2,500 girls. GOTR of NWI has a clear commitment to access for all girls as demonstrated by providing scholarship assistance to more than 70% of girls, exceeding $200,000, in our community every year. This ensures every girl can participate in our transformational program, regardless of her socio-economic status. GOTR of NWI receives no city, state or federal funding and is entirely dependent on the support of our community.

Volunteer services:

Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana needs coaches, junior coaches, board members, 5K day-of volunteers and other volunteers. If you want to help, we will find a place for you.

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Head coaches must be older than 21. Junior coaches must be 16-21.

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

3777 Colfax St.

Gary, IN 46408

Leslie Corona

219-923-7265

Mission:

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Services:

Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With your support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Through our 2020 Strategic Plan, Habitat for Humanity will serve more people than ever before through decent and affordable housing.

Volunteer services:

Volunteers get the opportunity to pick from one of our ReStores and construction. We have our ReStore in Griffith. Our hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Volunteers can pick what time frame works best for them. Our Construction days are 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Volunteers need no experience for either opportunity; a team member is always available for training.

Volunteer requirements:

Team players, good attitude, respectful and eager to learn.

Healing Streams Oasis Charismatic Church

2000 N. Main St., Suite 3

Crown Point, IN 46307

Pastor Dennis Olsen

574-400-3676

Mission:

We are an oasis of healing, love and restoration for those in need. We minister Jesus Christ as Savior and the Holy Spirit as the power behind God's Word for Grace, mercy, compassion, salvation, healing and prosperity for all people.

Services:

Provide spiritual and physical healing for all in need of prayer.

Provide visitation and prayer for sick when allowed in hospitals and nursing homes.

Provide food for the community during holidays.

Provide teaching and Bible studies online and radio.

Volunteer services:

We could use computer and AV help

Volunteer requirements:

Excellent knowledge of computers and media equipment

Indiana Ballet Theatre Northwest

8888 Louisiana St.

Merrillville, IN 46410

Gloria Tuohy

219-755-4444

Mission:

IBT is dedicated to transforming lives and enriching the community through the world of dance. For more than 40 years, IBT has committed to its mission through performance, outreach and the finest dance education.

Services:

We are a fine arts dance school and performance company, teaching a European-graded ballet syllabus, in addition to Tap, Jazz, Modern, Hip-Hop and Irish, for all ages from recreational to pre-professional levels.

We also offer educational programming, including special needs Dance Movement Therapy. Field trip performances are available for schools and special-interest groups, for all age levels.

Volunteer services:

Production help, general office duties, mailing-list updates, cleaning and maintenance.

Volunteer requirements:

A clean background check, a smiling face and a willingness to work with children.

Lake County Fire Chiefs Association/

Lake County Hazmat Team

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Rachel Wilkinson

219-736-9680

Mission:

The Lake County Fire Chiefs Association is a 501(c)(3) organization for general administration of mutual aid services relating to fire department operations. Our Hazardous Materials Team is composed of volunteers from various fire departments throughout Lake County. The team is on call 24/7; 365 days per year. Not only does the team protect the county, but, at times, it also provide mutual aid to adjoining counties.

Services:

Lake County Fire Chiefs Association services include firefighting and associated operations; hazardous material handling such as training and acquisition of materials, equipment and supplies and response; emergency medical services including basic and advanced life support operations, joint purchasing powers and the administration of any mutual-aid agreement to provide any or all of these services and other powers applicable under the Inter-Local Cooperation Act of the State of Indiana.

Volunteer services:

Our Hazardous Materials Team is composed of volunteers from various Fire Departments throughout Lake County. The team is on call 24/7; 365 days per year. Not only does the team protect the county but at times also provide mutual aide to assist adjoining counties.

Volunteer requirements:

None

Lake County Right to Life

110 W. Main St.

Griffith, IN 46319

Vickie Walters

219-838-1138

Mission:

Lake County Right to Life is a nonprofit public benefit organization that promotes concern for the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death through education of the public about abortion, assisted suicide and euthanasia and supports legislation and constitutional changes to protect the right to life of all innocent human beings.

Services:

We provide educational services for healthy relationships, parental education for young parents and more.

Volunteer services:

General office, telephone, group activities.

Volunteer requirements:

Must believe in our mission.

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly

1944 N. Main St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Jacqueline Townsend

219-736-5233

Mission:

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderlyis part of a national network of nonprofit volunteer-based organizations committed to relieving isolation and loneliness among the elderly. We offer to people of good will the opportunity to join the elderly in friendship and celebration of life.

Services:

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly serves men and women 70 older who are aging without family and friends to support them. With the help of caring volunteers, LBFE provides lifelong friendship along with fun activities, parties, vacations and more to seniors who are alone.

Volunteer services:

Volunteers are matched with seniors to visit or call. Volunteers also drive and accompany seniors to events and help prepare for parties, outings and holiday celebrations.

Volunteer requirements:

All ages are welcome, but you must be 18 to volunteer independently. Children can volunteer along with a parent or a group. You must attend an orientation and complete a background check.

Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

9302 N. Meridian St., Suite 203

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Damiah Woodmore

317-225-4400

Mission:

The Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, offers multilevel support to people with lupus and their families, while working to advocate for better health-care policies and to contribute to national lupus research.

Services:

Our organization provides services such as:

Support groups

Fundraising events

Wellness classes

Lupus education

Assistance program (PATH)

Patient navigation program

Volunteer services:

Our volunteer services include:

Lead a support group

Join an event planning committee

Represent LFA Indiana Chapter at health fair/community event

Assist in the LFA Indiana office

Serve on the board of directors

Lead wellness classes

Photography/videography

Volunteer day of event

Volunteer requirements:

Anyone is eligible to volunteer

Submit application to www.lupusindiana.org

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

8446 Virginia St.

Merrillville, IN 46410

Charlie Misovye

219-756-3663

Mission:

The Mission of Meals on Wheels is to deliver nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers.

Services:

Meals on Wheels provides a hot lunch meal, a supper meal, and frozen meals as well as a wellness check Monday-Friday.

Volunteer services:

Van delivery drivers

Meal delivery drivers

Kitchen help

Office assistant

Bag stampers

Volunteer requirements:

Our volunteers show a willingness to serve others and make a difference in the lives of clients with each delivery. Turning compassion into action will transform you into a greater person. Volunteer once or twice a month or weekly. Our new Mobile Meals App is easy to use and remarkably convenient. Our "no-touch" delivery process keeps the volunteer as well as the client safe. Meals on Wheels delivers Monday-Friday. Meal delivery drivers must have a valid driver's license and insurance. All volunteers will undergo a background check.

National Spanish Exams

1070 S. Calumet Road

P.O. Box 1059

Chesterton, IN 46304

Lisa Greenman

219-465 2100

Mission:

The mission of the National Spanish Examinations is to recognize student achievement and to promote language proficiency in the studies of Spanish and Portuguese. NSE has been around since 1957 and the national office has been in Chesterton for almost 10 years. In a non-COVID year, we serve up to 150,000 students yearly.

Services:

The purpose of the National Spanish Examinations and the National Portuguese Examinations is:

To recognize achievement in the study of the Spanish and Portuguese languages

To promote proficiency in interpretive communication in the Spanish and Portuguese languages

To assess the national standards as they pertain to learning Spanish and Portuguese

To stimulate further interest in the teaching and learning of Spanish and Portuguese

Many Teachers say they use the National Spanish Examinations and the National Portuguese Examinations to “prepare students to take other standardized tests," such as the AP, IB, SAT II and other college placement exams.

Many administrators say they can "use data from the NSE and NPE to create reports to show how their schools have improved over an academic year."

We recognize student achievement through scholarships and travel awards.

Volunteer services:

Volunteering and interning opportunities are available at many levels, including office assistance, leadership councils and language assessments and acquisition assistance. We would also accept volunteers to help with marketing and conferences.

Volunteer requirements:

Requirements depend upon the activity. We accept high school and college students for office internships. Other positions have language and education requirements.

New Star

8674 Broadway

Merrillville, IN 46410

Christine Rechsteiner

219-440-7430

Mission:

To provide choices and opportunities for people with disabilities and their families through a culture of innovation and caring to enrich their lives and maximize their independence.

Services:

New Star services in Indiana include:

Employment services

Family caregiving training

Community-based habilitation

Residential habilitation and support

Respite care

Participants assistance and care

Recreational therapy

Music therapy

PEERS ® training for young adults

training for young adults Virtual class for young adults

Volunteer services:

Volunteers help support the mission by sharing their time, skill and interests with the people we serve. Opportunities include:

PEERS ® coaches to assist young adults interested in learning ways to make and keep friends, navigate social interactions, handle conflict and rejections and develop romantic relationships. Through a 17-week program that includes training, the volunteer assists in role-playing and feedback. Currently, PEERS ® is a virtual class.

coaches to assist young adults interested in learning ways to make and keep friends, navigate social interactions, handle conflict and rejections and develop romantic relationships. Through a 17-week program that includes training, the volunteer assists in role-playing and feedback. Currently, PEERS is a virtual class. Recreational therapy assistants to provide 1:1 interaction during group therapy events or to help with setup and takedown.

Family support assistance with gardening and to read stories, play games, create crafts and more.

Virtual opportunities to assist or lead classes such as Game Nights, Health and Wellness, Employment Readiness and Creative Expression.

Junior Ambassadors for the Youth Leadership program

Volunteer requirements:

Attend a two-hour in-person or virtual orientation, Background check and special COVID precautions may be required for certain volunteer opportunities.

NICK Foundation

Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids

P.O. Box 824

Schererville, IN 46375

Nicole Yarrow

219-552-1217

Mission:

Providing hope and help to Northwest Indiana families affected by childhood cancer and supporting promising research so all children with cancer can be healed.

Services:

We provide financial and emotional support to families in eight Indiana counties who have a child battling cancer. We provide financial assistance, along with additional resources the family may need; host three major fundraisers a year; hold "special events" for some of our families who have lost a child to cancer; and donate to childhood cancer research.

Volunteer services:

Volunteers are needed at our events we host throughout the year.

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers are expected to help when needed and help spread the word of our mission to their friends and family.

Old Sheriff's House and Jail Foundation

226 S. Main St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Denise Gundelach

219-281-2213

Mission:

The mission of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation is to preserve the architectural integrity of the former Lake County Indiana sheriff's residence and jail building listed on the National Register of Historic Places and to compile relevant cultural and historic documentation in a balanced presentation. This will be accomplished by restoration of the site for public educational, informational and research purposes. Usage may include house and jail interior museum, lecture and meeting space and commercial and retail enterprises.

Services:

The Old Sheriff's House offers educational tours and is open for events and rentals.

Volunteer opportunities:

The Old Sheriff's House and jail needs volunteers of all types: Tour guides, gift-shop help, haunted house actors and 5K race volunteers, as well as people available to help with building and garden maintenance.

Volunteer requirements:

The Old Sheriff's House is open to all volunteers.

Phil's Friends

1249 Arrowhead Court

Crown Point, IN 46307

Leah Huizenga

224-653-8315

Mission:

To provide Christ-centered support and hope to those affected by cancer.

We are committed to carrying out our mission in a Christ-centered, caring culture dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer. We adapt to the dynamic needs of the people we serve by acting responsibly, with a sense of urgency and a passion for excellence. With integrity, our team serves with compassion, respect and kindness, offering hope and peace to all.

Services:

Phil’s Friends engages thousands of volunteers, who enable the organization to support hundreds of thousands of our friends with cancer across the U.S. through care packages, Cards of Hope, hospital visits and prayer. Phil and Carrie Zielke have devoted their lives to the bold vision of supporting those with cancer in homes and hospitals across the world. All our services are free to recipients and fully funded by our local community.

Volunteer services:

Our Crown Point Hope Center can accommodate up to 25 volunteers at a time and welcome groups of family and friends, clubs, community organizations, churches, corporations, sports teams and more. During these 90-minute sessions, volunteers will make and pack care packages and color Cards of Hope.

Individual walk-In hours at Crown Point are 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Volunteer opportunities:

There are opportunities for everyone at our Hope Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Prevent Child Abuse Lake County

1308 N. Main St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Joy Heminger

219-779-9295

Mission:

To prevent child neglect and abuse through education, increased awareness and advocacy.

Services:

Child Abuse Prevention Forum annually in April and “CHAIRish the Children” Art Projects for Schools and Organizations.

Volunteer opportunities:

Assist with annual events and posting on social media.

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Self-Injury Support Groups of Northwest Indiana

416 E. 86th Ave.

Merrillville, IN 46410

Ruth Ogden Halstead

219-201-8994

Mission:

The Self-Injury Support Groups of Northwest Indiana strive to offer support and help for people and their loved ones to find better coping, improve family relationships and build community support. We strive to lessen the stigma, judgment and harsh interventions surrounding nonsuicidal self-injury by bringing education and resources to the greater community.

Services:

Self-Injury Support Groups (SISG) offer free and confidential support groups for those who have been using self-injury to cope. We also offer a support group to family and friends. We are in Crown Point and Merrillville with hope to expand with more groups in Northwest Indiana.

Volunteer services:

SISG needs help with event booths, website design, craft ideas, family events, public outreach and awareness and administrative tasks. We will be reorganizing our board members and looking for facilitators as well. Facilitators need some clinical education.

Volunteer requirements:

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Self-Injury Support Groups of NWI need to talk to Ruth Ogden Halstead, a licensed marriage and family therapist, at 219-201-8994. There will be a place to fit your skills and interest level.

Sojourner Truth House

410 W. 13th Ave.

Gary, IN 46407

Kristy Olsen

219-806-3413

Mission:

Sojourner Truth House is a ministry of hope and help for homeless and at-risk women and their children sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. Through hospitality, advocacy, integrative services and collaboration, participants improve their quality of life and that of the community in a safe, trusting environment. Our unique model of service and collaborative actions inspires the human spirit so participants can improve their quality of life and become contributing members of their communities.

Services:

Sojourner Truth House provides a day center program to homeless women and women with children. We take a holistic approach to address physical, mental and emotional needs. We understand that participants have real barriers, and we work with them to find the path back to independence and wholeness. Whether parenting, addiction, mental health, occupational or educational, our classes are designed to identify the root causes of financial and/or emotional instability. These types of wrap-around services help provide tools to overcome these barriers. While on-site, participants enjoy freshly prepared breakfast and lunch, receive transportation to appointments, use our laundry facilities and have access to our onsite child enrichment program. We offer service to the community through our food pantry. Gary residents can access our food pantry, which also provides personal care products. Our pantry service also includes a Clothes Closet for women, providing basic clothing needs. Other services include basic health screenings and referrals to local clinics.

Volunteer opportunities:

Sojourner Truth House has volunteer opportunities for individuals or groups. We depend on volunteers to keep our programs running smoothly. Volunteers have been essential in our efforts to end homelessness and hunger for women.

Sojourner Truth House can accommodate small to medium-size groups on special projects. Some examples of group volunteer tasks are deep cleaning of the ministry; packing personal hygiene items for clients; sorting and bundling clothing items; and creating household urgent-need kits. Volunteers are also welcome to sign up as a group to volunteer at the annual Walk fundraiser held the second Saturday in June of each year.

Volunteer requirements:

Please complete the online application at www.sojournertruthhouse.org/volunteer or call Kristy Olsen at 219-885-2282.

St. Jude House

12490 Marshall St.

Crown Point, IN 46307

Michelle Thiel

219-662-7066

Mission:

Celebrate life and serve with joy. Our values are:

Respect – Reflect God in all we do.

Dedication – Passionately carry forward this ministry entrusted to us.

Stewardship – Responsibly use the gift of our resources.

Joy – Giving from our hearts.

Services:

24-hour crisis line for support, information and referral 800-254-1286. TTY assistance for the hearing impaired is available by calling the above number.

Safe emergency, temporary shelter for victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault and their dependent children and assistance in pursuing a violence-free life.

Residential or nonresidential one-on-one counseling and support groups for adult victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or incest.

Residential or nonresidential one-on-one counseling and support groups for children living in violent homes, child incest victims, victims of dating violence/sexual assault. 24-hour rape response team and sexual assault survivor support advocacy.

Legal advocacy for assistance in filing battery complaints, protective orders, support during court hearings and attorney referrals.

Community education on domestic violence; sexual assault; dating violence; good touch/bad touch; nonviolent discipline techniques; and conflict resolution, available to community groups, service providers, schools and churches.

Volunteer program utilizing volunteers in all aspects of service delivery.

Volunteer services:

More more than 100 volunteers currently support our mission in a variety of ways. They have been trained to assist the staff by working either directly with clients or in indirect ways. Volunteers play an important role in helping the St. Jude House staff maintain our high standards of service delivery, whether working on a regular basis or as an occasional volunteer. Opportunities include:

Special events/fundraising

Crisis line workers

Administrative assistants

Client assistants

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers must complete an application, background check and orientation.

The SHARE Group

P.O. Box 1502

Crown Point, In 46308

Len Reynolds

219-667-0090

Mission:

To create awareness of human rights abuses in the U.S. and around the World and to advocate for health care and shelter for its victims. Our focus is directing our efforts locally on stopping human trafficking, providing shelter for victims and creating suicide awareness and prevention. The SHARE Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization registered with the Indiana Secretary of State and the IRS.

Services:

The SHARE Group provides resources, training and educational opportunities for anti-human-trafficking and suicide awareness and prevention for the public and professionals. Our focus is on prevention, protection and prosecution for the purpose of creating awareness and fighting against abuse and human-trafficking in Indiana. Plus, we actively pursue educational avenues that create realities about suicide awareness and prevention.

We maintain a constant level of current, factual and professional education to the community regarding the issues pertaining to human trafficking and suicide awareness and prevention.

We create awareness and are an advocate for an age-appropriate curriculum for students beginning with fifth through twelfth grade on the dangers of human trafficking, suicide awareness and prevention and its impact on society, individuals and families.

We have a funding mechanism to establish a safe home for survivors of human trafficking to heal, retool and refocus on their lives and to offer direction to those who entertain suicidal avenues.

Volunteer services:

Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas. You may be helpful by greeting people at an educational event or possibly help with maintaining a home. Help us to bring help to those who need the help.

Volunteer requirements:

If you care about people and believe in giving the victims of the horrific and violent life of human trafficking a chance to survive, then you can help us make a difference.

TradeWinds Deaf Services

3201 E. 83rd Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

Lisa Tatina

219-945-0100

Mission:

Serving people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential.

Services:

Interpreting services, case management services, deaf sensitivity training, American Sign Language classes, assisted-listening technology and the use of videophone. For information on services, call 219-945-0100, ext. 204.

Volunteer services:

Outdoor activities can include landscaping or gardening at our residential facilities

Spring clean-up/fix-up at our residences – painting, cleanup, yard landscaping, gardens.

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers who are 18 and older are required to complete an application that includes consent to conduct state and other background checks. A county background check must be provided by the volunteer. COVID-19 vaccinations are required, if applicable. All volunteers are required to attend TradeWinds' orientation before volunteering. For more information regarding volunteer opportunities, contact Lisa Tatina, director of Development and Marketing, at 219-945-3116.

TradeWinds Services Inc.

3198 E. 83rd Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

Lisa Tatina

219-945-0100

Mission:

Serving people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential.

Services:

Childcare for infants to 6 years

Summer/Functional Skills and Winter Camps for children of all abilities age 6 to 17

ADAPT - Adult Day Activity & Program Training - for adults 18 and older with physical and developmental disabilities

Pre-vocational services of sewing manufacturing and packaging & assembly services

Employment services through sign shop (open to public)

Deaf services including interpreting, case management, ASL classes

Residential living and respite care

TradeWinds Community Pantry

Chicago Lighthouse Low Vision Clinic

Volunteer services:

Projects include:

Indoor activities in classrooms can include arts and crafts, reading, games, puzzles, exercise activities such as yoga

Outdoor activities can include landscaping or gardening at our residential facilities

Spring clean-up/fix-up at our residences including painting, cleanup, yard landscaping, gardens.

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers who are 18 and older are required to complete an application that includes consent to conduct state and other background checks. A county background check must be provided by the volunteer. COVID-19 vaccinations are required, if applicable. All volunteers are required to attend TradeWinds' orientation before volunteering. For more information regarding volunteer opportunities, contact Lisa Tatina, director of Development and Marketing, at 219-945-3116.

Tri-Town Safety Village

1350 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville, IN 46375

Barbara J. Toosley

219-865-9600

Mission:

Serving people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential. Tri Town Safety Village is dedicated to educating children in grades 4 thru 12 in safety prevention of fire, pedestrian, bicycle, drug, stranger danger and railroad through a hands-on experience in a way that is easy to understand.

Services:

Safety education to children and adults.

Volunteer services:

Secretarial work, gardening, lawn maintenance,and building maintenance.

Volunteer requirements:

We have no requirements other than knowledge of the services above.

United Way of Northwest Indiana

951 Eastport Center Drive

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Rebecca Weber

219-464-3583

Mission:

To help your neighbors beat unbearable challenges—financial peril, homelessness, drug addiction, disability, hunger and more.

Services:

Level Up includes access to job training/certification and employment support for people seeking better paying jobs and access to financial management coaching, quality child care and basic needs supports. Our navigators guide clients on establishing financial and career development goals while providing support and service referrals to overcome barriers, such as accessing child care, emergency car repairs and paying past due rent/mortgage or utility bills.

VITA this Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax preparation services to those with an adjusted gross income of $58,000 or less. IRS-certified volunteers provide free federal and state tax return preparation to qualified persons. Annually, the program begins in February and runs through April 13.

Resource Round Up was created to help community members locate the needed resources in their area www.resourceroundup.com.

Volunteer services:

AmeriCorps is an opportunity to change your life and the lives of those around you by applying your skills and ideals to help others by meeting critical needs in the community while gaining new skills and experiences. Members receive a living stipend as well as Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to pay for college, graduate school or to pay back qualified student loans.

RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) is changing the image of older adults. Members of RSVP, America’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and older, tackle tough issues in their community through volunteer opportunities for older and more experienced adults. When you join RSVP, you will have a chance to learn new skills, utilize the skills you already have and become involved in activities that will benefit your local community. Volunteer opportunities are available in Lake, LaPorte, Porter and Starke Counties.

As a VITA volunteer, you’ll provide tax preparation service to those who do not have the ability to prepare their own returns. Volunteer opportunities include being a greeter, a reviewer and a tax preparer. Volunteer hours are flexible. Training is free and easy. You’ll receive certification training from a certified VITA volunteer or IRS employee. After the completion of the training, you will be an IRS-certified preparer. Online training begins in November and runs through January prior to the new tax season.

NWIVolunteer.org is theRegion al Volunteer Center created to help local nonprofits find the volunteer support they need. The center serves nonprofits in Lake, LaPorte, Jasper, Marshall, Newton, Porter and Starke Counties.

Volunteer requirements:

AmeriCorps

18 years of age at the commencement of service.

U.S. Citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident alien of the U.S.

A high school diploma or an equivalency certificate (or agrees to obtain a high school diploma or its equivalency).

RSVP

Seniors 55 and older

Seniors who have a genuine desire to make a difference in their community

Seniors who have time to give

VNA Hospice of NWI

501 Marquette St.

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Erica Kerkes

219-462-5195

Mission:

Making best days possible

Services:

Hospice and palliative care, Meals on Wheels, medical alert, Phoenix Center grief support

Volunteer services:

Hospice opportunities include home patient volunteers, hospice center volunteers, office volunteers, veteran to veteran volunteers, bereavement support volunteers, pet therapy volunteers, teen volunteers and baking volunteers,

Life services opportunities include medical alert volunteers, Phoenix Center volunteer and Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Volunteer requirements:

At VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana, our volunteers are an integral part of our team and assist in many of the day-to-day activities that help our agency run smoothly. To safeguard the patients and families in our care, volunteers will be asked to complete background checks, TB tests, online training programs, continuing education in-services and other documentation. Please contact us at volunteerinfo@vnanwi.org or 219-462-5195 if you are interested in volunteering.

Wabash Center

11055 Broadway, Suite C

Crown Point, IN 46307

Leslie Pirtle

219-802-5900

Mission:

To optimize the quality of life for people with disabilities or special needs.

Services:

Residential services, respite services, community integration activities, transportation for individuals of all ages with disabilities.

Summer Adventures Camp for youth with disabilities up to age 22.

Volunteer services:

Summer Adventures Camp for youth with disabilities up to age 22

Parent engagement group

Social club for individuals with disabilities

Volunteer requirements:

At least 18 years of age, background check required for ongoing volunteers

Winfield Community Foundation

10645 Randolph St., Suite B

Crown Point, IN 46307

Renee Clayton

219-281-2201

Mission:

Striving to improve the quality of life of residents in Winfield Township

Services:

Plan various activities for the community, teacher grants to those serving township schools.

Volunteer services:

Any member of the community is welcome to join.

Volunteer requirements:

Reside in Winfield Township

Wittenberg Village

1200 E. Luther Drive

Crown Point, IN 46307

Alexis McCullough

219-663-3860

Mission:

Empowering vibrant, grace-filled living across all generations.

Services:

In addition to residential living and assisted living options, signature "My" programs at Wittenberg Village focus on the individuality of those we serve and the personalized ways in which overall wellness can be maximized:

MyRehab short-term rehabilitation

short-term rehabilitation MyNeighborhood health care

health care MyTapestry memory support

memory support MySolutions senior move/relocation management

Volunteer services:

The following departments are looking for volunteers:

Resident life assistance with engagement, crafts, games, pet therapy, transport, general store/gift shop, visitation, one-on-one interaction, beauty salon, administrative duties and more.

Dining assistance to and from the dining room, rolling silverware and more.

Chapel assistance to and from Sunday service

Volunteer requirements:

Volunteers at this time must be vaccinated and complete an application, background check and waiver agreement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0