Nestled on the northern banks of the Ohio River, Madison is an immersion into the rhythm and charms of its perfectly preserved past.

This small city, known for its beauty, recognized as “the prettiest Small Town in the Midwest” by Ladies Home Journal and named one of 12 distinctive destinations in the United States by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was founded in 1810, six years before Indiana became a state. The city’s oldest home, built by Jeremiah Sullivan was built just two years later. Now a house museum, it is one of many historic businesses and homes that have been preserved in amber, allowing us to enter and experience what life was like centuries ago.

Located in the rolling hills of Southern Indiana, just across the river from Kentucky, Madison boasts the largest historic district in the United States with more than 133 blocks listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the past here isn’t just a lovingly restored Second Empire store front or an ornate Queen Anne style home.

It’s the opportunity to feel the pull of history just by walking down the streets, along the river or entering a restaurant such as Hinckle’s Hamburgers which opened in 1933 and was once part of a small chain throughout the state but now there are only two. If you want to go older for your burger, consider Shilpley’s Tavern not far away. They opened their doors back in 1867 but at that time were known as the Cincinnati Brewing Company. But no matter the name, it’s the oldest continually running tavern in Madison and one of the oldest in the state as well. There’s a running discussion in Madison over which serves the best burgers. It’s one of those things you need to decide for yourself. So arrive hungry.

When Dr. William Davies Hutchings died in 1903, his daughters turned the key on this early Greek Revival building, sealing off the interior of the home and office of a horse and buggy physician for almost 70 years. Inside were hundreds of the doctor’s medical records, surgical tools, books and other objects including early electrical healing devices. all his belongings and medical instruments making it one of the most authentic 19th century medical history restorations in the country. Now the property of Historic Madison Inc. (HMI), a not-for-profit historical preservation organization, is open for tours.

Here in this town of about 1,200, it’s all magnolia trees with glossy deep green leaves and large white flowers on brick streets lined with centuries old homes, decorative cast iron gates opening up to gardens ablaze in colorful blooms, and chance encounters with relics of the past. Stroll along the riverwalk and see the tiered gardens of the Lanier Mansion, the apricot-colored former home of the J.D. Lanier. Designed by Francis Costigan (his home is also open for tours) in 1844, the home with its Doric columns, ocular staircase that curls upwards like the interior of a seashell, oculus windows, and rich furnishings and wallpaper made from materials available to purchase back then, is considered one of the best examples of Greek Revival architecture in the country. It too is now a house museum and its history entwined with the fate of our nation. Following the Panic of 1837, Lanier lent the state of Indiana $80,000 in gold (about $2,658,182 in today’s money) and rode by horse to deliver it to Washington D.C.

Just down the street is the Lanthier Winery & Distillery, the state’s oldest, its Cellar Tasting Room said to be part of an old fort dating back to the 1700s. It has a magnificent garden dotted with garden art for sipping and views of the Ohio River. In 2020, to celebrate their 25th anniversary, they opened a distillery on their property as well. The family owned Thomas Family Winery & Rustic Bakery is located in an 1850’s stable and carriage house. It’s all things Celtic with live music on the weekends.

Madison is a walking city and each new turn is a delight. Madison, designated as a National Historic Landmark, has more than 1,800 contributing resources; the district is among the largest of its type in the nation. Decorative doors front a bevy of architectural-style homes and stores—Federal, Queen Anne, Victorian, Second Empire and Gothic Revival. Ornate wrought iron gates open into gardens brilliant with blooms. There’s always something to see and explore.

Grab a coffee and baked good at the Attic & Coffee Mill Café, the Red Roaster Coffee & Eatery or Horst’s Little Bakery Haus and walk the short distance to the elaborate Broadway Fountain with its tiered basins, four tritons, birds and robed female figure on top of it all. Surrounded by a reflecting pool, it’s the perfect spot to stop and reflect. As for the fountain itself, it’s a bronze replica of the original 19th-century iron fountain that was once part of the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition of 1876 and is only one of four remaining in the U.S.

Madison's Wild West Rodeo Show held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, is Sept. 22 & 23, 2023 and features professional riders participating in competitive rodeo events such as saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, bareback riding and bull riding.

The Madison Chautauqua, held this year from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, is Southern Indiana’s premier outdoor juried arts & crafts festival hosting approximately 175 exhibitors as well as live entertainment, a riverfront food fest, kid’s activities, and an entertainment garden with local craft beer and wine available. Free to the public, it’s an event geared to all ages.

For more information: Madison Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at 800-559-2956 or visitmadison.org