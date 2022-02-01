Chase named Midwest news director for Times parent company

The top news leader and 18-year veteran journalist of The Times of Northwest Indiana is assuming a bigger role in The Times’ parent company as one of the corporation’s three news directors.

Times Executive Editor Marc Chase, an award-winning investigative journalist and editor, has been promoted to Midwest regional news director for Lee Enterprises. He now will be focusing full time on leading the editors of more than 20 news markets spanning the Midwest and working with two other regional news directors and the Lee Enterprises vice president-local news to develop and execute news strategy for the corporation.

Lee Enterprises owns daily newspaper and digital media companies spanning nearly 80 markets throughout the country.

The corporation’s Vice President-Local News Jason Adrians, who has worked with Chase for several years, made the announcement of Chase’s promotion Tuesday.

“Marc Chase has served readers in Northwest Indiana with distinction for a really long time,” Adrians said. “What’s more, Marc has set an incredibly high standard for the quality of deep watchdog, investigative and data reporting projects produced by journalists under his watchful eye. The delivery of exceptional and trustworthy local news has never been more important, and we’re really fortunate to have an outstanding editor like Marc setting the highest possible standards for our news organizations and journalists across the Midwest.”

As a result of Chase’s promotion, he will be stepping away from his role as executive editor for The Times.

“But I want The Times readers and Northwest Indiana residents to know this is still home for me,” Chase said. “The Times will continue to be a very important market within the greater Midwest team that I’ll be leading. My wife, family and I will continue to reside here in Northwest Indiana, and the new executive editor, when chosen, will be an important part of our greater Midwest team.”

Chase will be leading the search for a new executive editor. Until one is chosen, The Times Managing Editor Kerry Erickson will assume the role of interim executive editor.

Chase is in his 24th year working for Lee Enterprises news companies. He began his career as a police and courts reporter, and then an investigative reporter, for the Quad-City Times in Davenport, Iowa, in 1998 before joining The Times of Northwest Indiana as the chief investigative reporter in 2003.

His positions with The Times of Northwest Indiana also have included various news editor roles, investigative editor, opinion page editor and columnist.

“I’ll still be very much in touch and connected with this great community that is my home,” Chase said. “In my new role, I’ll be working with other corporation news leaders to focus more resources on the award-winning, community-strengthening and relevant journalism that the readers of Northwest Indiana, and throughout the Midwest, demand and deserve from our digital and print news platforms.

“This new chapter is going to benefit all who are touched by our news products — especially our loyal readers and subscribers. I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of it.”

In addition to serving as The Times executive editor for the past four years, Chase also has served as Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises for the past two years. His promotion is an expansion of the regional role.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1