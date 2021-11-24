Check out the area's top wrestlers for the 2021-2022 season

Jeffrey Bailey, River Forest, Sr., 106
A highly ranked wrestler for his whole high school career, Bailey is still seeking an elusive top-five finish.
Ashton Jackson, LaPorte, Sr., 113
Last year’s 106-pound champ is ranked No. 1 at 113 this year.
Trevor Schammert, Hobart, Sr., 113
Looks to erase a disappointing finish at semistate last year after winning sectional and regional titles.
Hayden Demarco, Chesterton, So., 120
The sophomore was sixth at 113 as a freshman. He likely won’t see a higher-ranked wrestler in the postseason until the state meet.
Logan Frazier, Crown Point, Jr., 126
The Virginia Tech recruit has second and third-place medals. He’s looking to be on the highest step this year.
Anthony Bahl, Crown Point, Jr., 132
Ball is No. 1 in the EC Central Semistate but has four wrestlers in front of him in the state rankings.
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, Sr., 138
Looks to cap one of the all-time great Region wrestling careers with a fourth state title.
Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, Sr., 138
The two-time medalist has a roadblock one spot higher on this list if he stays at 138.
Aidan Torres, Chesterton, Jr., 145
Will be counted on to help lead a Trojans team that graduated most of its mainstays.
Sam Goin, Crown Point, Sr., 152
Goin has medaled twice. He’ll be the state favorite at 152.
Orlando Cruz, Crown Point, Jr., 170
A state-qualifying run as a freshman and a fifth-place finish last year have him poised for another run.
Jake Simpson, Hobart, Sr., 182
Qualified for the state meet for the first time as a junior and looks to make the podium this year.
Gage Demarco, Chesterton, Sr., 195
Sticking at 195 pounds, where he was a qualifier two years ago and took fifth last season.
Theo Sparks, Merrillville, Sr., 285
The area’s only state-ranked big man will need to get into wrestling shape after a long football season.