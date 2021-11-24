Check out the area's top wrestlers for the 2021-2022 season

Looks to cap one of the all-time great Region wrestling careers with a fourth state title.

Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, Sr., 138

The two-time medalist has a roadblock one spot higher on this list if he stays at 138.

Aidan Torres, Chesterton, Jr., 145

Will be counted on to help lead a Trojans team that graduated most of its mainstays.

Sam Goin, Crown Point, Sr., 152

Goin has medaled twice. He’ll be the state favorite at 152.

Orlando Cruz, Crown Point, Jr., 170

A state-qualifying run as a freshman and a fifth-place finish last year have him poised for another run.

Jake Simpson, Hobart, Sr., 182

Qualified for the state meet for the first time as a junior and looks to make the podium this year.

Gage Demarco, Chesterton, Sr., 195

Sticking at 195 pounds, where he was a qualifier two years ago and took fifth last season.