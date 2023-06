The wackiest of weddings is about to hit Chicago once again.

"Tony and Tina's Wedding" will be presented June 23 and 24 at IO Theatre in Chicago.

The interactive dinner theater show is a whimsical production set in the environment of an Italian wedding during the 1980s. The original “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” began Off-Broadway in New York during the ‘80s. It later enjoyed a 16-year run at Chicago’s Piper’s Alley.

It left Chicago in 2009 and returned for a short time in 2016. And now audiences can take part in the zaniness once again.

"It's so much fun," said Patty Corella, founder and artistic director of Corella Productions. Corella is responsible for bringing "Tony and Tina's Wedding" to Chicago this time around.

For audience members who like to get involved in the action, it's possible at this ceremony and reception. In “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding,” guests interact with the Vitale and the Nunzio families as Valentina Vitale and Anthony Nunzio tie the knot.

During the ceremony, guests can even participate in a sing-along with Cousin Terry aka Sister Albert Maria as she belts out “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me.”

After the short ceremony, guests walk a block to the reception hall, which is in a room at Chicago Theater Works. There are plenty of humorous scenes, participatory dance numbers, wacky interactions between family and guests and even a fight to watch. This wedding proves to be a real party.

Guests are also served a meal, which consists of pasta, salad and dessert.

Starring in "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" is Rory Zacher as Tony and Concetta Rose as Tina.

FYI: “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is in an open run at Chicago Theater Works, 1113 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $79 and $89 for the two-part event, meal and dancing. Premium seating close to the stage and dance floor is $99. For more information, visit chicagotheaterworks.com

Two years ago, Patty Corella, the founder and artistic director of Corella Productions, decided to mount a production of Tony n’ Tina‘s Wedding in Pennsylvania. Corella had previously played “Tina,” 20 years ago, and really loved the show. After much success, and playing to sold out houses in Pennsylvania for two years; one of the original producers, Joe Corcoran, noticed Corella Production’s success, and reached out, suggesting a remount in Chicago.

Patty is hoping that if the weekend is successful, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding could have a longer run in the future!

Press opening is Friday, June 23 and we have a limited number of press tickets. Let us know if you would like to attend or if you need any more information.

Release, production photos and more here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MIzs7d-xZC8fHPkwpqJCtDZhaOtOkpcc?usp=share_link.

Mille grazie!

JAMES.

James JULIANO.

(he/him/his)

SHOUT Marketing & Media Relations

773.852.0506

IT’S BACK! 30 YEARS AFTER DEBUTING IN CHICAGO,

TONY N’ TINA’S WEDDING RETURNS FOR

TWO PERFORMANCES, JUNE 23 and 24, AT iO THEATRE

Your Favorite Italian Families Invite Audiences to Celebrate with them at

the Interactive, All-Inclusive Evening of Dinner, Dancing and Comedy

CHICAGO – Corella Productions Dinner Theatre is proud to announce the return of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, for one weekend only, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. at iO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury St. Tickets are $80 and $100 (VIP) and includes tickets to the performance, dinner, dancing, wedding cake and an unforgettable party. Press are invited to attend Friday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar is also available and wedding guests are recommended to be 21 years of age and older. A limited number of VIP tickets with premium seating with Tony and Tina’s family are also available. Tickets at CorellaProductions.com.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding arrived in Chicago more than three decades ago and became one of the first interactive experiences delighting audiences over its long run. Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a one-of-a-kind comedy staged as a festive celebration in which the audience doesn’t just watch the show, but participates directly in the fun as members of the family or friends of the bride and groom. From the wedding ceremony to the reception, audiences join Tony and Tina’s colorful and madcap Italian-American families in a show that blurs the line between fantasy and reality. The audience members, as wedding guests, get to be a part of the celebration, partying along with the rest of Tony and Tina’s family and friends as if they have known them for years.

This inspired comedy has won over the hearts of thousands of people since the show first opened in New York City in 1988. The longest running Off-Broadway show has since enjoyed extended runs and worldwide success, with performances in over 100 cities, including Chicago as recently as 2016 and around the world.

“It is a thrill for me to be bringing Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding back to Chicago where it had a fantastic run,” said Artistic Director Patty Corella. “We have been working closely with the playwrights and I look forward to saying “Welcome to the family” and having Chicagoans join the party again with our version of this classic comedy. While there is only one weekend scheduled at this time, the hope is Tony n’ Tina‘s Wedding will be well received again and will be playing to Chicago audiences for several years to come.”

ABOUT CORELLA PRODUCTIONS

Corella Productions is celebrating 23 years with its children’s theatre academy in Chicago public schools. That program also exists in northwestern Pennsylvania. Two years ago, Patty Corella, the founder and artistic director of Corella Productions, decided to mount a production of Tony n’ Tina‘s Wedding in Pennsylvania. Corella had previously played “Tina,” 20 years ago, and really loved the show. After playing to sold out houses in Pennsylvania for two years; one of the original producers, Joe Corcoran, noticed Corella Production’s success and reached out to suggest a remount in Chicago.

Corella Productions Dinner Theatre is proud to announce the return of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, for one weekend only, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. at iO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury St. Tickets are $80 and $100 (VIP) and includes tickets to the performance, dinner, dancing, wedding cake and an unforgettable party. A cash bar is also available and wedding guests are recommended to be 21 years of age and older. A limited number of VIP tickets with premium seating with Tony and Tina’s family are also available. Tickets at CorellaProductions.com.

# # #

Connect with SHOUT Marketing & Media Relations