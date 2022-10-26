Chef Lauren Van Liew shares tips on how to celebrate the importance of eating better together

Every year, October is recognized as Eat Better, Eat Together Month. While the history of the day is unknown, it is meant to promote better eating habits and encourage people to share more meals together. Champion Chef Lauren Van Liew says it is no secret that spending time with loved ones is beneficial. Eating with family and friends on a regular basis has been associated with improved social skills, better eating habits and fewer behavioral problems in teenagers. It is also helpful for reducing stress in adults, which is something everyone can appreciate this time of year.

Make a memorable mealWhen thinking of memorable meals, think of peanut butter! Peanut butter is a staple in more than 90 percent of household pantries. It can be used in so many ways. Most adults, and especially kids, do not get enough fruits and veggies. Introducing peanut butter in creative recipes can actually get kids to eat those fresh fruits and veggies. There are some amazing recipes at PeanutButterLovers.com. Kids go crazy for a Thai Peanut Dipping sauce with lime juice, soy and sriracha. It is great for dipping cucumbers, carrots, celery and even broccoli. Another tasty treat is Thai Peanut Naan Pizza. The kids love to help make it. Or you might like Lauren’s personal favorite, the classic Peanut Butter Pie.

A unique dish has guests and family coming backZatarain’s Smoked Sausage is a delicious, fully cooked smoked sausage that comes in three flavors: Cajun, Andouille, and Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage. It pairs perfectly with Zatarain’s rice mixes or on its own as a primary dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. A New Orleans jambalaya Is a dish that every member of any family will enjoy eating together. Lauren uses Zatarain’s for her Grilled Shrimp Boil Kabobs, a real crowd-pleaser! Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is available at Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion and many other stores across the country.