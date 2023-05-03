Driven by an unyielding passion to serve and make a meaningful difference, Cheryl White spends her nights on the intensive care unit floor, providing critical care to those who need her most.

White, a certified critical care nurse at Methodist Hospitals’ Northlake campus, has an unshakeable commitment, her colleagues say.

“The care she provides to her patients is impeccable,” says Wanda Jordan, White’s nurse manager in the ICU. “She’s compassionate, caring, resourceful and has great outcomes with her patients.”

White, 52, has been a nurse with Methodist Hospitals for nearly 30 years. She began her career working in medical/surgical nursing before transitioning to the ICU.

“I always just wanted to help people, and I was interested in medicine,” the Hammond resident says. “Nursing would satisfy that curiosity.” This is one reason White was chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

In the ICU, White provides specialized treatment to patients who are acutely ill and require critical medical care.

“I like the fact I’m helping people in a critical time of need, being there for patients and helping them through their medical crisis,” she says.

White has also taken an active role in mentoring new nurses and student nurses who are experiencing the profession for the first time. With a continued nursing shortage, White says she tries to be a positive influence on new nurses who need the support.

“I try to show them that nursing is a good profession and there’s nothing wrong with serving someone and being there for people in their time of need,” she says.

As a preceptor, White supervises nursing students during their clinical rotations. She stresses to the young nurses that they should never be content with the amount of knowledge they hold.

“Nursing is always evolving and you should never be satisfied with what you know,” White says. “There’s always room to learn more.”

White earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Purdue Calumet in 1993. She balances working in the ICU with her joy of gardening and baking, as well as spending time with her husband and son.