Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of artist Corey Hagelburg

Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of artist Corey Hagelburg

The art work titled "Trees on their Knees" is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Chesterton Art Center will soon exhibit the work of Corey Hagbelburg, the Miller-based artist who often explores environmental themes.

"Corey Hagelberg: The Design is Fine... The Design is not Fine," opens next week at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton.

"Corey Hagelberg emphasizes and embraces the opposites and contradictions in our everyday experiences blurring the lines between humor and tragedy, natural and industrial, accusation and confession, and beautiful and grotesque," Chesterton Art Center Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "His work with black and white woodcut has highlighted the relationship between the human and natural world, and his social practice addresses issues of food justice, community growing spaces, and regenerative agriculture as it relates to creating resilient local economies and a livable planet."

The solo exhibit opens on Aug. 4 and runs through Sept. 28. An artist reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“The exhibition at Chesterton Art Center will consist of about 20 black and white woodcuts spanning almost 20 years of production. Some as large as 10 feet in length, this body of work speaks to the beauty of the natural world while raising questions about the human impact on the land. Some pieces act to celebrate the beauty of nature while others tell specific stories of environmental destruction on the South Shore of Lake Michigan where industry dominates the resilient, but imperiled, Indiana Dunes.” Hagelberg said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

