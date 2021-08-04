 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of local artists

Jean Bargeron's "River Walk" is shown.

The Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton will stage a group exhibition of local artists this month featuring both 2D and 3D pieces.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton will exhibit "Big Shot-Little Shot" from Aug. 7 through Aug.31. An opening reception will give people the chance to mingle with some of the artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Big Shot-Little Shot" will feature the work of 18 artists, including Chesterton Art Center members. One can see pieces by Alice Nebelsiek, Jan Stewart, Jet Wittenberg, Jean Bargeron, Sherrill Newman, Helen Misner, June Krsek, Julie Miller, Liz Williams, Judy Gregurich, Lenore Senovic, Suzy Vance, Heather Connors, Marilyn Diller, Amy Miller-Hill, Joanne Rayter, Ken Blumenthal and Judi Tussey.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"18 Artists is a cooperative online gallery engaged in furthering the careers of emerging and established artists in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland area. An exemplary collection of award-winning artists, encompassing a wide range of styles and media, the group provides exciting and informative art experiences to the community through numerous exhibits during the year," the artists said in a statement. "Since our founding in 1994, it has been our goal to engender a supportive community of artists that provides honest feedback and critique, thereby encouraging growth as individual artists and as a group. By collaborating, we can learn, develop, and expand our views as individual artists."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 219-926-4711, visit chesterton.org or find the Chesterton Art Center on Facebook and Instagram.

