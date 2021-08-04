Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of local artists

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton will exhibit "Big Shot-Little Shot" from Aug. 7 through Aug.31. An opening reception will give people the chance to mingle with some of the artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

"18 Artists is a cooperative online gallery engaged in furthering the careers of emerging and established artists in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland area. An exemplary collection of award-winning artists, encompassing a wide range of styles and media, the group provides exciting and informative art experiences to the community through numerous exhibits during the year," the artists said in a statement. "Since our founding in 1994, it has been our goal to engender a supportive community of artists that provides honest feedback and critique, thereby encouraging growth as individual artists and as a group. By collaborating, we can learn, develop, and expand our views as individual artists."