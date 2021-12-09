Chesterton Art Center to host 'flurry of winter classes'

If you're thinking about finally learning how to draw, paint or make ceramics, the Chesterton Art Center is now signing up students for a "flurry of winter classes."

The art center at 115th S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will offer an array of art classes aimed at a wide range of age groups, interests and ability levels starting in January.

People can sign up for multiweek classes to stimulate their creativity and possibly kindle a new passion. Chesterton Art Center instructors provide foundational instruction and guidance on techniques along with all the materials and tools needed to practice a particular artistic discipline. They can learn a new artistic medium, build on basics they already picked up from introductory-level training or get studio time to better hone their craft.