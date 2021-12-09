Chesterton Art Center to host 'flurry of winter classes'

If you're thinking about finally learning how to draw, paint or make ceramics, the Chesterton Art Center is now signing up students for a "flurry of winter classes."
The art center at 115th S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will offer an array of art classes aimed at a wide range of age groups, interests and ability levels starting in January.
People can sign up for multiweek classes to stimulate their creativity and possibly kindle a new passion. Chesterton Art Center instructors provide foundational instruction and guidance on techniques along with all the materials and tools needed to practice a particular artistic discipline. They can learn a new artistic medium, build on basics they already picked up from introductory-level training or get studio time to better hone their craft.
"From preschool to teens, we offer weekly art classes focused on Expressionism taught by Jen Aitchison, as well as basic and intermediate Comics workshops taught by Katie Wiley," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "We also have a long list of adult classes to choose from including fundamental drawing and watercolor taught by Diane Grams, oil painting with Jane Cowley, ceramics with Milissa Beale, stained glass with Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery, and a glass fusing workshop with Mindy Milan."
Upcoming classes include Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting with Watercolor I, Beginning Oil Painting, Beginning Ceramics, Ceramics Open Studio, Beginning Stained Glass Class, Stained Glass Open Studio and Glass Fusing Workshop. Costs vary depending on the class and materials needed.
Class sizes are limited and some of the classes quickly sell out.
For more information, visit chestertonart.org/classes or call 219-926-4711.