Chesterton falls in state final Mike Clark Mar 27, 2022 Mar 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Chesterton players watch from the bench during the last minute of the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Chesterton’s Travis Grayson, left, Chris Mullen, center, and Carson Parrish watch as the team's coaches get their state runner-up medals after the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Chesterton’s Travis Grayson is stopped by Jaron Tibbs and Tayshawn Comer at the basket in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Chesterton’s Chris Mullen, right, chases down the loose ball with Cathedral's Jaron Tibbs in pursuit during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Chesterton’s Chris Mullen gets a shot off at the basket against Cathedral’s Jake Davisduring the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Chesterton coach Marc Urban directs his players during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times Related to this story Most Popular Indiana eliminates permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public Hoosier adults age 18 and up not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm will be entitled to carry a handgun in public without needing to obtain a state permit, beginning July 1. Man charged in triple homicide dies in Lake County Jail, police say At about 9 a.m. Sunday, correctional officers found Huston Bond, 32, of Gary, unresponsive in his cell. A tornado touched down in New Orleans and its suburbs as part of a line of severe weather that struck Texas and Oklahoma NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tornado touched down in New Orleans and its suburbs as part of a line of severe weather that struck Texas and Oklahoma. WATCH NOW: Sen. Braun open to U.S. Supreme Court rescinding ruling that legalized interracial marriage U.S. Sen. Mike Braun would welcome the U.S. Supreme Court rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide in favor of allowing each state to decide such issues on its own. Express Air Coach launching new O'Hare shuttle service from NWI Express Air Coach plans to launch a new bus service from Northwest Indiana to O'Hare. Fortune 500 firm coming to Michigan City The city has taken initial steps toward annexing 147 acres on the city’s south side to prepare for the new plant. Woman dies, baby airlifted in serious condition after vehicle crashes into pond, police say “I stripped down to my jeans and went in to find the car upside down in the pond. I was able to open the door and reach in. I found the baby and pulled them out and took them to shore ..." UPDATE: Woman charged with murder in gas station shooting, courts say The woman stated that the man had punched her in the face after parking at the gas station, court records said. Man charged with murdering neighbor A Region man has been charged with murder after security footage showed him entering his neighbors' apartment days before she was found strangled to death. Region teen arrested for October homicide An 18-year-old from East Chicago was arrested, Wednesday morning, for the murder of 17-year-old Antonio Santana who was shot at a Gary gas station this fall.