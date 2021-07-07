Chesterton grad training for back-to-back Chicago, Boston marathons

Sounds crazy, right? Well, some runners are known to be crazy about their sport and O’Connor doesn’t want to pass up two opportunities in the 24-hour timeframe.

“Boston is so famous and I was training for it last fall before it was postponed again,” he said. “So I’ve been thinking about running both since Boston was rescheduled.”

So what’s O’Connor’s strategy for putting his body through the stress of 52.4 miles running and 2,000 miles of air travel in between?

“I’m going really hard at Chicago to go for the (Olympic) trials standard, while Boston is just about being there,” he said. “It’s going to be special as the first time Boston will be in the fall and the 125th running of the marathon.”

It’s likely rest and ice will follow.

Busy day for Bugarin

One of the runners who has been right next to O’Connor in the standings of several races this year has been Steven Bugarin.