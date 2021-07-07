 Skip to main content
Chesterton grad training for back-to-back Chicago, Boston marathons
alert top story urgent
LOCAL RUNNING

Chesterton grad training for back-to-back Chicago, Boston marathons

Nathan O'Connor

Nathan O'Connor runs in the 2020 Extra Mile One Mile Challenge at Valparaiso YMCA.

 Provided by Nathan O'Connor

It’s been a stellar first half of the year for Nathan O’Connor.

The 2020 Chesterton High School graduate has already won four local races — the Resolution Run in Valparaiso, the Runnin’ with the Irish in Chesterton, the Hub Run in Crown Point and last week’s Footloose 5K in Burns Harbor — and placed runner-up twice.

But if you take the distance of all six of those races combined, you aren’t close to just half of the distance O’Connor wants to achieve in a 24-hour span in October.

And that doesn’t include around 1,000 miles in the air.

O’Connor, who is trying to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Trials in the marathon, will be running in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 10, then flying East to run the Boston Marathon the next morning on Oct. 11.

This is the only year that rare, unthinkable goal can be attempted since the Boston Marathon was moved to October from April after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“There’s still a lot of stuff up in the air,” O’Connor said, with no pun intended. “I have to pick up my race bib and packet ahead of time. I know some people running it and we’ll see if (Boston organizers) will let them pick up my stuff. If not, I’ll fly to Boston to pick up my bib, fly back and get my legs under me for the races.”

Sounds crazy, right? Well, some runners are known to be crazy about their sport and O’Connor doesn’t want to pass up two opportunities in the 24-hour timeframe.

“Boston is so famous and I was training for it last fall before it was postponed again,” he said. “So I’ve been thinking about running both since Boston was rescheduled.”

So what’s O’Connor’s strategy for putting his body through the stress of 52.4 miles running and 2,000 miles of air travel in between?

“I’m going really hard at Chicago to go for the (Olympic) trials standard, while Boston is just about being there,” he said. “It’s going to be special as the first time Boston will be in the fall and the 125th running of the marathon.”

It’s likely rest and ice will follow.

Busy day for Bugarin

One of the runners who has been right next to O’Connor in the standings of several races this year has been Steven Bugarin.

The 35-year-old Hammond resident has won twice this year with his latest coming on Saturday at the 40th annual Brickyard Run in the 5-mile run. His first win came at the Lotus Reach Earth Day 5K on May 1 in Valparaiso. O’Connor was second in that event, while Bugarin finished runner-up to O’Connor in the Runnin’ with the Irish and was third in the Spring Ahead 15K in March, just behind O’Connor.

“Nathan has improved a lot in the last two years,” said Bugarin, who also finished second in the Munster Rotary Run-A-Round 5K last month and Highland All-American Mile on Saturday night. “He is a very nice guy. When I see him in a race, I know I will have to run my very best to have a chance at beating him.”

Bugarin’s latest runner-up came in Highland’s mile run after he won the Brickyard earlier, and he came very close to making it two wins. Vincent Bovino, 20, of Cedar Lake won the mile race with a time of 4 minutes, 39.8 seconds. Bugarin almost caught him with 4:40.1.

“We were really fighting the last quarter-mile,” Bugarin said. “I had the Brickyard in the morning and my kick isn’t as good as it was 10 years ago. Vinnie is a good kid with a bright future and I’m glad to push him to a mile PR (personal record).”

Extra Mile Challenge this week

One of the most enjoyable races of the year for the participants is coming Thursday with the Extra Mile One Mile Challenge at the Valparaiso YMCA.

The event encompasses all age groups, but it benefits local middle and high school cross country programs. The top three local schools in turnout receive donations from Extra Mile race organizers Todd and Heather Henderlong.

“That’s the key component to this event,” Todd Henderlong said. “We want to get all the middle and high school runners to come out and encourage their friends telling them they can run a mile and show that running is fun.”

Each age group will start 15 minutes apart beginning at 6 p.m. with 60-and-over. The cost is $25 with registration open until 6 p.m. on race day. Visit runsignup.com for more information.

Submissions for future running notes can be sent to Johnny Gorches by email. Reach him at johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

