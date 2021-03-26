Chesterton man credits stimulation therapy with keeping seizures at bay

It was a morning like any other.
Eric Berg had sat down to eat breakfast with his fiancee, Tina. In an instant, what began as a routine part of his day turned into one of the scariest moments of their lives.
Eric suddenly couldn’t feed himself.
“I couldn’t figure out how to get it in my mouth,” the Chesterton resident recalled. “I couldn’t figure out how to grab the fork and get the food in my mouth. I couldn’t make my body do it. It scared me, and it scared her.”
Berg knew in that moment his epilepsy was getting worse. He just had no idea how severe it had become.
Since the age of 12, Berg, now 49, had experienced epileptic seizures. Medication limited his seizures to a few a year, but in the spring of 2020, he began experiencing multiple seizures each day.
Afraid at the thought of having to undergo brain surgery, Berg didn’t seek treatment right away. His seizures were quick and mild, he said, and were something the average person likely wouldn’t recognize.
Yet on that morning in May, he knew he couldn’t ignore what was happening any longer.
During a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, doctors discovered Berg was having nearly 12 seizures each hour.
“Dr. (Jeffrey) Britton checked me out, and I was having seizures in his office,” Berg said. “But my seizures were never the type that you would know I was having if you were looking at me. They hooked me up to a machine to track the seizures, and they realized I was having about 200 a day.”
Britton, a neurologist and epilepsy specialist at the Mayo Clinic, said Berg was experiencing several short focal seizures daily, each of which led to the feelings Berg had described to doctors. These included changes in vision, difficulty with motor functions and confusion, but had not progressed to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures that typically require a longer recovery time.
“Having dozens of focal seizures per day can cause impaired brain function,” Britton said. “However, if the seizures get controlled, the function can improve.”
During Berg’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, doctors found a growth near the back left side of his brain.
“The abnormality seen on Mr. Berg’s MRI is likely an abnormality that happened while the brain was developing prior to birth,” said Dr. Brian Lundstrom, a Mayo Clinic neurologist and epilepsy specialist. “This type of abnormality leads to a disorganization in brain circuits that causes brain tissue to be overly excitable. This increased excitability leads to seizures.”
Knowing that surgery in this area of the brain could be risky, Berg said he became fearful that he had exhausted all of his options. His doctors, however, offered Berg an opportunity to try a stimulation therapy that has been used for decades, but used to treat other conditions.
TMS, or transcranial magnetic stimulation, was developed in the 1980s and has been used to treat depression or for research purposes, Lundstrom said.
“TMS uses an electromagnetic oil to generate a brief, focal magnetic field,” he said. “During a TMS session, an electromagnetic oil is placed against the scalp. The electromagnet painlessly delivers a magnetic pulse that stimulates nerve cells.”
The magnetic field then induces an electric field in the brain, which either increases or decreases the excitability of brain tissue.
“For seizure treatment, we use a protocol that decreases brain excitability,” Lundstrom said. “The real benefit of something like TMS and noninvasive brain stimulation is that it is a low-risk approach, so it may be a reasonable option for patients to try.”
While TMS will not eliminate Berg’s growth on the brain, this type of non-invasive therapy can work with medications to reduce the number of seizures a patient is experiencing, Britton said.
In fact, Berg said he hasn’t experienced a seizure since June of last year and has been able to reduce the amount of medications he is taking for his condition. He returns to the Mayo Clinic about every two months for a “tune up” TMS treatment, he said.
TMS is also just one way in which doctors are using electricity to treat medical disorders, Lundstrom said.
“This evolving new field is sometimes called bioelectronic medicine or neuromodulation,” he said. “This new approach in neurology offers the possibility of treating brain disorders with stimulation, which is less invasive than surgery, in some cases.”
As a doctor, Britton said he worries that there are other people like Berg who are leery about seeking help for their conditions.
“I’m hoping stories like this will encourage people to find out what their options are at epilepsy centers familiar with these emerging medical therapies,” he said.
For Berg, nearly a year has passed since his last seizure. He and Tina are now married, and he finds himself enjoying the small things in life that he once avoided.
“I never rode a motorcycle because I was scared I’d have a seizure,” he said. “I even avoided Cline Avenue because there are concrete blocks on both sides of the road, and if I had a seizure, I had nowhere to go.”
Berg encourages others not to hesitate to seek treatment.
“This was easy, simple, pain-free and not scary in the least,” Berg said. “It’s changed my life.”