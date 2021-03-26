Chesterton man credits stimulation therapy with keeping seizures at bay

“Dr. (Jeffrey) Britton checked me out, and I was having seizures in his office,” Berg said. “But my seizures were never the type that you would know I was having if you were looking at me. They hooked me up to a machine to track the seizures, and they realized I was having about 200 a day.”

Britton, a neurologist and epilepsy specialist at the Mayo Clinic, said Berg was experiencing several short focal seizures daily, each of which led to the feelings Berg had described to doctors. These included changes in vision, difficulty with motor functions and confusion, but had not progressed to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures that typically require a longer recovery time.

“Having dozens of focal seizures per day can cause impaired brain function,” Britton said. “However, if the seizures get controlled, the function can improve.”

During Berg’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, doctors found a growth near the back left side of his brain.

“The abnormality seen on Mr. Berg’s MRI is likely an abnormality that happened while the brain was developing prior to birth,” said Dr. Brian Lundstrom, a Mayo Clinic neurologist and epilepsy specialist. “This type of abnormality leads to a disorganization in brain circuits that causes brain tissue to be overly excitable. This increased excitability leads to seizures.”