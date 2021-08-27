Chesterton nursing students wins Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship

A nursing student from Chesterton was awarded the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship in honor of the Franciscan Health Michigan City peri-operative director credited with nurturing and inspiring countless students she mentored in 35 years at the hospital.

Annie Spangler is studying nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she's set to graduate next spring. She aspires to be a certified registered nurse anesthetist and work in an operating room.

The Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship, which was created to ensure Petti's passion for health care and the operating room environment would live on for generations, will give Spangler the funds to help cover the costs of her final year of nursing school.

“This scholarship was a big blessing,” she said.

Porter and LaPorte County students who are pursuing a career in the surgical field can get Maria Petti Memorial Scholarships of up to $5,000 to put toward their academic studies.

Spangler is working her way through her critical care clinical at Marion General Hospital in Marion in central Indiana.

The Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship Fund is supported in part by private donations.