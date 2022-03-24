 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterton's Travis Grayson named to IBCA Senior Supreme 15

Travis Grayson

Chesterton's Travis Grayson, right, sends Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon off balance on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grayson leads Region honorees: Chesterton's Travis Grayson was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Senior Supreme 15, a list of the state's top 15 senior boys. Valparaiso's Breece Walls was named Senior Large School All-State. Three local players made the Underclass Supreme 15: Valparaiso's Mason Jones, Munster's Brandon Trilli and 21st Century's Ashton Williamson. Michigan City's Jamie Hodges and Crown Point's A.J. Lux were named Underclass Large School All-State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NAIA honors IU Northwest's Johnson: Indiana Northwest junior Jared Johnson earned NAIA All-American honorable mention. Johnson led the RedHawks in scoring (19.3 points per game), rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (4.4 per game). IUN went 23-8 and qualified for the NAIA Tournament for the first time.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Valpo's Trafton earns Valley award: Valparaiso men’s track amd field senior Alek Trafton has been won the Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship and must participate in a sport during the season of recognition. The Valley recognizes 10 student-athletes three times annually for a total of 30 honorees. A seven-time dean’s list recipient, Trafton is a member of the Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, serves as an engineering tutor and is an usher at The Chapel of the Resurrection. In addition, Trafton owns a 3.84 cumulative grade point average in civil engineering.

