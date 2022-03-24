Chesterton's Travis Grayson named to IBCA Senior Supreme 15

Grayson leads Region honorees: Chesterton's Travis Grayson was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Senior Supreme 15, a list of the state's top 15 senior boys. Valparaiso's Breece Walls was named Senior Large School All-State. Three local players made the Underclass Supreme 15: Valparaiso's Mason Jones, Munster's Brandon Trilli and 21st Century's Ashton Williamson. Michigan City's Jamie Hodges and Crown Point's A.J. Lux were named Underclass Large School All-State.

NAIA honors IU Northwest's Johnson: Indiana Northwest junior Jared Johnson earned NAIA All-American honorable mention. Johnson led the RedHawks in scoring (19.3 points per game), rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (4.4 per game). IUN went 23-8 and qualified for the NAIA Tournament for the first time.

Valpo's Trafton earns Valley award: Valparaiso men’s track amd field senior Alek Trafton has been won the Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship and must participate in a sport during the season of recognition. The Valley recognizes 10 student-athletes three times annually for a total of 30 honorees. A seven-time dean’s list recipient, Trafton is a member of the Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, serves as an engineering tutor and is an usher at The Chapel of the Resurrection. In addition, Trafton owns a 3.84 cumulative grade point average in civil engineering.