CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen have rejected a proposed $125,000 legal settlement for a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white Chicago police officer.
Some aldermen on Monday questioned why the city should pay Alma Benitez, who filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 alleging investigators tried to pressure her into changing her account of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported. She agreed on an undisclosed settlement with the city in November.
Benitez was in a fast-food drive-thru lane in 2014 when she said she saw police surround and shoot McDonald.
Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack called for the committee to vote against the proposal, saying afterward that there wasn’t enough support to pass it.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Benitez’s lawsuit could now proceed to trial or the city could settle with her for $100,000 or less, an amount that does not require City Council approval.
Gallery: Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke found guilty of second degree murder
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
A protester holds a sign in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago, A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters gather outside of George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke walks toward the front of Judge Vincent Gaughan bench during jury deliberations in his murder trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Chicago. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Antonio Perez
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, react after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Antonio Perez
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters watch as Chicago police officers line up outside of George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse , Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago, A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters shout as Chicago police officers line up outside of George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse , Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago, A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police officers line up outside of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, react after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Antonio Perez
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago, after a jury found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
A tombstone marks the grave of Laquan McDonald at the Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park, Ill., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Martha Irvine
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's wife, Tiffany, listens as the verdicts are read after jurors found Officer Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Antonio Perez
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, is taken into custody after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.
Associated Press
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, is taken into custody after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Antonio Perez
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Lina Tome protests in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago, A jury on Friday found white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Police Laquan McDonald
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!