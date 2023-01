Chicago man accused of stealing high-end car, fleeing police

CROWN POINT — Criminal charges are pending against a Chicago man who bounced between Illinois and Indiana to avoid arrest on suspicion of multiple armed robberies.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging 31-year-old Donte D. Humphries with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

The prosecutor said Munster police Detective Luke Tambrini was patrolling Calumet Avenue near Interstate 94 shortly about 11 p.m. Thursday when he overheard alerts involving a police chase just west of the state line.

The prosecutor said South Holland police officers and an Illinois State Police helicopter were pursuing a black 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV east on I-94 connected with multiple armed robberies in Illinois.

After Illinois police stopped their pursuit at the Indiana border, Tambrini saw the fleeing vehicle traveling 20 miles over the speed limit on I-94, activated his emergency lights and siren and began following it.

He said the suspect car sped east to the Burr Street interchange in Gary and then fled west back to Illinois where South Holland police stopped it in a Homewood business parking lot.

The prosecutor’s office alleges Humphries stole the Mercedes-Benz, valued at $175,000, from a car rental business near Los Angeles by renting it under a phony name and failing to return it by Oct. 14, 2022.

