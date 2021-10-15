Chicago mayor takes police union head to court over vaccines

Lightfoot said that by urging union members to not report their COVID-19 by Friday's deadline, Catanzara put the public in danger.

"By doing so, and by predicting that 50% or more officers will violate their oaths and not report for duty, Catanzara is encouraging an unlawful strike and work stoppage which carries the potential to undermine public safety and expose our residents to irreparable harm, particularly during an ongoing pandemic," she wrote in the court filing.

Catanzara has maintained that the officers have a legal right to follow his request to show up for work and be sent home for refusing to fill out the city's COVID-19 portal. "This is not a job action, not a call for a strike — none of that illegal stuff that I'm sure the city is going to make it out to be," he said in a video posted Tuesday.

Then on Friday, the FOP filed its own complaint seeking a temporary restraining order to compel the city to go into arbitration over the mandate.

"They can take us to court all they want," he said in a video posted on the union's website along with a copy of the complaint. "We already are filing paperwork to dismiss that silly motion."