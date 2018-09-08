VALPARAISO -- Cousins Debi Oelling and Ruth Nicholson arrived downtown at 6 a.m. on Saturday to reserve a curbside spot to best watch the Chicagoland Popcorn Parade.
"This is my spot," Oelling said of the curbside near Lincolnway and Michigan Avenue.
Oelling said part of her parade tradition is the spreading of a well worn yellow, orange and green blanket as a base for folding camp chairs used by the cousins.
"It (the blanket) was a wedding gift I got back in the '70s," Oelling said.
Although the cousins said they are seasoned parade watchers, it was a first for the youngest of Nicholson's three grandchildren, Eden Martin, age 2.
"I can't believe it's the 40th year for the festival," Nicholson said.
The Popcorn Parade, which began 40 years ago at the start of the Popcorn Festival, is now known as the Chicagoland Popcorn Parade, according to parade official Jeffrin Lain.
"It's probably the largest parade in Porter County," Lain said.
Last year it took more than two hours for every entry to pass the finish line. The number of entries averages about 100 and includes floats, decorated cars, bands, drill teams, Boy and Girl Scout troops, high school organizations and politicians.
All entries had to have a popcorn and/or corn theme such as a Pop Into Girl Scouts float operated on Saturday by the Valparaiso Washington Township Girl Scouts.
In keeping with the popcorn theme, some parade watchers munched on popcorn while perched curbside, seated inside downtown restaurants or standing in second floor balconies.
Aimee Schmetzer, of Valparaiso, said she's been coming to the Popcorn Parade since it's start, when she was seven years old.
"I'd save money to buy something at the popcorn festival. I loved elephant ears," Schmetzer said.
Schmetzer, along with her mother-in-law, Mary Schmetzer, came to see Macey Schmetzer, a Vikette marching in the parade.
"It will be fun to see her," Mary Schmetzer said of her granddaughter.
Rachelle Ploetz and her husband, Bob Ploetz, snacked on pumpkin flavored pretzels while waiting for the parade to start.
Both had arrived at 5:30 a.m. to reserve a curbside near Lincolnway and Michigan.
"We have been coming ever since we moved here 18 years ago. We used to bring the kids but they're off to college," Bob Ploetz said.
Following the parade both planned to purchase food and beer from some of the numerous vendors, then buy a birdhouse.
Friends Marsha Henson and Carol Bonvissuto of Valparaiso said they rarely miss the popcorn festival and parade and have fond memories through the years of bringing their kids and now grandkids to the event.
"I think it's a good time to bring the town together. This is perfect," Bonvissuto said.