Chloe x Halle are all grown up and ready to turn up

“The root of everything is definitely the inspiration of our lives,” added Halle Bailey, 20. “A lot of the songs on the album — well, most of them — are true.”

To create the album, which they finished in November, they converted the garage of their new home in Los Angeles into a home studio. They laid down new carpet to improve the acoustics and sound quality, and put up curtains and brought in comfy couches.

The album bumps with mid-tempo and groovy R&B flavor throughout, as the musicians sing about going out and kiki-ing with the girls on “Do It” to demanding their potential suitors love themselves first before pursuing them on the title track. “Forgive Me" finds Chloe Bailey high on emotions as she sings about a personal experience: “I was into this guy and I felt we had something, and we were talking but I found out that he was involved with someone else at the same time.”

So she went into the studio and freestyled the lyrics. “I feel like when you’re hurting or your emotions are heightened, it’s a lot easier to create,” she said.

On the catchy and radio-ready “Busy Boy,” they sing: “It’s 4 o’clock, you sending me too many pictures of your (insert eggplant emoji here).”

Some of the material surprised their parents.