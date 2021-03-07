Choosing a trump suit

“My partner threw me a curveball in the auction,” a club player told me. “He opened one diamond, and I bid one heart. I know what a jump to three diamonds by him would have meant — about 16 points and six good diamonds — but he rebid four diamonds. Was that stronger than three?”

“It’s a rare bid,” I replied. “It promises good heart support and long, strong diamonds.”

“I wasn’t sure,” he said, “but I cue-bid five clubs. When I bid six diamonds next, partner passed.”

“Did he make six diamonds?”

“No,” my friend sighed. “The opening lead was a club, and partner took the ace and threw his spade loser. He drew trumps and led the ace and a low heart toward his queen. West got two hearts. It was a shame because we reached the right contract. Six hearts surely would have failed.”

Choosing the best trump suit can tax even expert pairs. A 4-4 fit can provide an extra trick or two by ruffing in either hand, but if you have another source of tricks and don’t need the ruffing tricks that a 4-4 fit may provide, playing at a 5-3 or 6-2 fit — or at a 7-3 fit — can be safer.