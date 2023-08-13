This month, Indiana will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in climate and clean energy in history. The IRA is a law that will strengthen and recharge our economy for decades to come.

According to the Clean Energy Boom report from Climate Power, clean energy businesses have announced or moved forward with more than 170,600 jobs across 44 states since the Inflation Reduction Act took effect August 16, 2022.

Here in Indiana, we’ve seen $5.3 billion in federal clean energy investment in clean energy technologies, creating six new projects and roughly 3,600 new jobs.

Like many states, Indiana has grappled with the pressing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. Consumers and businesses pay exorbitant prices for dirty energy, the legislature recently shut down competitive bidding of transmission infrastructure projects to fix our aging grid and prevent blackouts, and we have been slow to adopt new and resilient sources of clean energy compared to our peer states. Rising emissions, overreliance on gas and coal, and the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events have underscored the urgency to mitigate carbon and transition towards clean energy.

The Inflation Reduction Act emerged as a powerful response to these environmental imperatives, driving Indiana's transition towards cleaner alternatives through massive federal investments, in spite of harmful, anti-ratepayer policies from the Indiana Statehouse.

One of the cornerstones of the Inflation Reduction Act was the promotion of clean energy jobs and a key first step in boosting American industrial policy to counter China’s dominance in solar panel manufacturing. Through robust incentives in renewable energy projects, research and development, and the establishment of incentives for businesses to adopt sustainable practices, the law, if implemented correctly, can set Indiana up for a shift toward clean energy adoption.

The Inflation Reduction Act was a game changer for bringing back American manufacturing, and because of the progress we’ve seen just over the past year alone, we know that America’s clean energy’s rise is just getting started.

But the law also must deliver for low-income communities and communities of color, both of which have been disproportionately impacted by pollution and environmental injustice. Leaving rural and urban communities out of the myriad benefits of the clean energy economy is not an option.

To address this, the law specifically creates environmental justice block grants to support community-led projects tackling legacy pollution as well as seed funds for state and local clean energy financing that will ensure those in disadvantaged communities can access clean energy and make their homes more energy efficient. The Office of Energy Development is also eligible for federally funded rebates and tax credits for home electrification and energy efficiency.

As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of IRA, it is imperative to thank leaders in Congress who made it possible, while recognizing the importance of bipartisan collaboration in achieving additional milestones. Clean energy is a matter of shared responsibility, transcending political affiliations.

Nevertheless, the journey towards a fully sustainable and green Indiana is more urgent than ever. Deployment of clean energy; siting and permitting reforms at the state and local level; and further investments in research, infrastructure, and community engagement, will all be instrumental in cementing Indiana’s position as a model for clean energy innovation, help grow our economy, and help reverse our state’s brain drain and workforce shortage.

On this occasion, let us renew our shared commitment to our clean energy future. The Inflation Reduction Act has laid the groundwork for transformative change, but it is through sustained effort and a collective determination to build a cleaner, greener future that we can secure a thriving and sustainable Indiana for generations to come.