Christopher Mantis sets Lowell record; Ashton Williamson given limited eligibility

Lowell star Christopher Mantis continues to make history every time he steps on the floor.
The Red Devils' all-time leading scorer, who has committed to Appalachian State, erupted for a program-record 53 points in an 87-68 win at Rensselaer on Tuesday.
According to the IHSAA's website, Mantis' career high is the highest scoring output of any boys basketball player in the state this season.
"That zone is something that you can't really describe. You're blocking out everything and you're just focused on one thing — winning," Mantis said. "When the ball was in my hands, I felt like no one could guard me. Every time I shot it, it felt like it was going in."
The 6-foot-7 guard, shot 19 of 30 from the field, 8 of 11 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line to surpass Lowell's previous single-game scoring record of 50 points by 2011 grad Austin Richie.
One day after Mantis' historic performance, however, he played with a heavy heart, scoring 21 points in a 68-55 loss to Merrillville in the final home game of his prep career.
Just hours before Mantis stepped on the hardwood, his grandmother, Gwen Huseman, died due to complications from COVID-19 pneumonia. She was one of Mantis' biggest fans and never failed to remind him that she taught him everything he knows.
"She used to shoot outside in the backyard with me," Mantis said. "I remember her thing was always, 'Follow through on your form,' and 'Make sure you beat them before they beat you.' Those (words) were always very important to me, and I still follow them to this day."
Lowell will face either Hobart or Portage on March 3 in a Class 4A Chesterton Sectional semifinal.
Even though Huseman won't be there physically, Mantis is certain that she'll have a great view of her grandson, who she affectionately called "Dimples," as he tries to lead the Red Devils to their first sectional crown since 1993.
"She's probably up (in Heaven) laughing right now, telling everybody that I wouldn't have the jump shot that I do without her, and she's right," Mantis said. "It was a blessing to have her as my grandma for sure."
Williamson ruling
Standout sophomore guard Ashton Williamson, who transferred from Calumet to 21st Century earlier this season, has been denied full eligibility by the IHSAA.
Williamson is ranked as the No. 3 sophomore in the state by Prep Hoops. Last season, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as a freshman at Calumet.
According to 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw, he has been granted limited eligibility instead, meaning he can only participate in junior varsity contests.
Upshaw emphasized that Williamson's transfer was not for athletic reasons, but rather because of an "educational issue" at Calumet. He did not comment any further on Williamson's eligibility status.
Per the IHSAA bylaws, an athlete who receives limited eligibility after transferring can not participate in varsity athletics at their new school until exactly one year after the last varsity contest they participated in at their old school.
Williamson appeared in a handful of varsity games at Calumet earlier this season, so according to the IHSAA, that means he wouldn't be eligible to play in a varsity contest at 21st Century until after the 2021-22 season, his junior campaign, has already begun.
Expanded role
At the end of last season, Reece Marrs knew he would have to step up after Hebron lost five seniors to graduation, headlined by star guard Jake Friel.
Marrs has not only accepted the challenge of being the Hawks' new leader, he's exceeded at it. The junior is averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game, up from to 13.8 points per game last season.
Marrs said the increase in his production is largely due to an expanded role, be he also cited the hours he put in during the offseason.
"I think last year I was a spot-up shooter, that was kind of my role last year because we had Jake Friel and he would create (scoring opportunities) for me," Marrs said. "Going into this year, I knew I had to improve my ball-handling a lot more and get quicker to be more ball-dominant, so I worked on a lot of that. I've worked on finishing at the rim, too, because I knew that I had to do that to score more and make it harder for me to be guarded."
Marrs has notched two 30-point games this season, while shooting 48.8% from the field, 39.3% on 3-pointers and 81.4% at the free-throw line.
Hebron coach Mike Grennes added that Marrs has been a "basketball junkie" for as long as he's known him, so isn't surprised by Marrs' breakout junior campaign.
"A think a lot of (his success) is just confidence," Grennes said. "He is a phenomenal shooter, he really is. He shoots the ball extremely well, and he also has that first step that allows him to create space and get open. I think as he's gotten older, he's been able to understand the game better and do different things to help our team."
The Hawks, who are 10-11, will close out the regular season Friday at home against Hammond Academy before preparing to face LaVille in a Class 2A North Judson Sectional opener March 3.
Grennes and Marrs like their chances in a sectional which also includes Boone Grove, South Central and Westville.
"We feel like we have a shot this year in a pretty even sectional," Marrs said. "We're all really excited, really focused. ... Coach (Grennes) has just been getting us confident and telling us what we have to do to hopefully make a run."
Victory at last
It had been 404 days since Wheeler last tested victory.
On Wednesday night, the Bearcats finally got back in the win column with a 50-45 home win over LaCrosse, snapping a 23-game losing streak that spanned across two seasons.
"They kept coming to practice ready to work, and it paid off. That's the joy of this," Wheeler coach Steve Baumgartner said. "When you get back to the locker room and they're pouring water bottles on each other and stuff like that, that's what it's all about."
The Bearcats began their campaign on a 13-game losing streak before knocking off the Tigers in their last home game of the season. Junior forward Blaise Evensen led Wheeler with 15 points and 18 rebounds, and freshman guard River Hasley scored 15 points, too.
Baumgartner praised Evensen for his grit and determination, as well as his entire team. He hopes that his players' effort from Wednesday can carry over into the playoffs when it squares off against host New Prairie in a Class 3A New Prairie Sectional opener March 2.
"(That victory) just changes the mentality of the guys," Baumgartner said. "You just saw a different attitude during that game. That wasn't a game where they thought, 'Hey, we just have to stick around and hope we don't lose.' This was a game that they thought they were going to win from start to finish."