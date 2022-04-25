Church celebrates Pascha, supports Ukraine with prayers, collections

SCHERERVILLE — At Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, when the Rev. Lev Holowaty opened the divine liturgy with “Peace be unto you,” his words may have taken on international significance and meaning.

In existence for 105 years, Descent of the Holy Spirit is a member of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of North America. Geographically, that puts this church’s heritage in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine.

Since Russia began attacking Ukraine, Holy Spirit has supported the war-torn country with prayers and monetary donations.

“It’s tragic and terrible,” said Holowaty, Holy Spirit’s pastor, whose parents, both deceased, were Ukrainian. “What’s even more tragic is that Russia and Ukraine are both Orthodox countries.”

Holowaty has cousins still in Ukraine, but they are in a safer part of the country.

Besides prayers, Descent of the Holy Spirit members have contributed to several funds, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Diocese of the USA and International Orthodox Christian Charities.

Parishioners have also donated to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Ukraine. Since opening in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1997, UNICEF has supported that country with $130. million U.S. dollars in aid.

Since the start of the conflict, UNICEF has provided Ukraine with access to education, psychosocial support, water and sanitation, mine risk education and maternal and child health services.

“Thousands have been displaced,” said Sharon Holowaty, the pastor’s wife. “As we collect the money, it goes to UNICEF.”

According to Sherrie Stupic, church treasurer, parishioners have been very generous, citing the pastor’s parents.

UNICEF officials reported that 1.4 million Ukrainians have been without running water since the conflict began. Another target group, the organization states, is children with special needs.

In a letter to parishioners, church president Nicholas Madvek, noted, “Let’s remember the key message of this Paschal Season – light overcomes darkness, joy overcomes sadness, and hope overcomes fear.”

For Orthodox Christians, Pascha is the holiest day of the year. In his homily, Holowaty said this is a “day of love and hope and victory. This day offers promise and hope for everlasting life.”

It was also a time for holiday dining. As the divine liturgy was proceeding, other church members helped prepare the meal table, which included baskets for blessing after the liturgy. Sharon Holowaty said a typical basket might have eggs — including the decorated pysanky eggs — sausage, ham, horseradish and a candle. Those candles were lit in time for the blessing.

As for the luncheon, parishioners brought ethnic and religious foods, including Polish sausage, Pascha sweet bread and hrudka, an egg-cheese dish.

While dining, church members talked about those ties to Ukraine.

Former church president John Gvozdjak, whose mother is from Habura, Slovakia, said, “We’re not Ukrainians, but we’re close. As Carpatho-Russians, we are kindred spirits with Ukrainians.”

Gvozdjak added, “We pray for Ukrainians. We pray for peace. We respect the sovereignty of all nations.”

Descent of the Holy Spirit started in 1907 at 147th and Olcott Avenue in East Chicago. It eventually moved to Hobart before settling at its present site.

Gvozdaj noted that many of the church’s early members came to this country as refugees from World War II, adding, “They never thought they’d see this [conflict] again in their lifetime.”

Rob MacKenzie has no family ties to Ukraine, but, the parishioner said, “Ukraine and Carpatho-Russians have always been very close. It’s just a short distance, and we’ve always supported Ukraine and Carpatho-Russians.”

MacKenzie added that the current international situation is “upsetting.” He said, “As a church, we try to support with prayers and our weekly collections.”

Churchgoer Jodee Verbich, whose grandmother came from Europe, recalled her Slovak and Croatian roots. “This church is a tradition in my family,” she said.

As to the fighting in Ukraine, Verbich said, “I feel so bad, so hurt. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

The Rev. Lev Holowaty, pastor at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Schererville, incenses the congregation during the Pascha (Easter) divine liturgy at his church. The church is part of the Carpatho-Russian rite, with ties to Ukraine, and has supported humanitarian efforts for that war-torn country.

