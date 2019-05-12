Cindy Fultz, RNC-MNN, Porter Regional Hospital

Each day is a novelty shaped by unique circumstances, unexpected challenges, and new faces that come with providing maternity care services for veteran Porter Regional Hospital nurse Cindy Fultz.
“Every day is so different from the one before, and it’s so rejuvenating to come back each day to a new day,” she says. As an OB nurse, much of the novelty comes from the joy of nurturing new lives and families but many days bring difficulties, too. The trials have shaped Fultz as much as the celebrations have. “If you have only easy days, you’re not going to be a good nurse.”
Fultz is living out graceful excellence refined through trial as she cares for patients while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. A small tumor was discovered during a routine mammogram in October 2018. She underwent a lumpectomy, followed by chemotherapy sessions slated to be followed by radiation. Her cancer was caught early and her prognosis is good, but chemotherapy often led to complications and exhaustion. Nonetheless, Fultz continued to work throughout much of her treatment.
Co-worker and fellow nurse Alex Linz recalls Fultz’s professionalism and kindness during her nursing orientation three years ago. “I always heard how nurses ‘eat their young,’ but not Cindy. She was kind to me, taught me everything she knew, and gave me so much reassurance and confidence.”
Linz is amazed and encouraged by how Fultz’s professionalism and care continued undeterred throughout her cancer treatment. “This year has been a rough one for Cindy, but she still comes to work in between chemo treatments with that same beautiful smile. She is going through the most difficult time of her life, and yet still manages to make each new mom feel special and loved. She answers every paranoid new parent’s questions, and holds every baby with compassion and care. She is a remarkable human being, and the best nurse I know.”
Fultz says that her aunt Doris inspired her to be become a nurse. She recalls getting her tonsils out as a child at Ross Clinic, where Doris worked as a nurse. While in recovery, Fultz was awed when Doris walked out in full uniform with a bag of safety suckers. “I always looked up to my aunt Doris. She’s the kindest, most generous, and most intelligent person I’ve ever known. And, when I saw that, I thought, ‘That’s exactly what I want to do.’”
She started her nursing career as a medical-surgical nurse, but it was her experience as a mother that inspired her to be an obstetrics nurse. Fultz says, “It was the most wonderful time in my life and I wanted to be a part of that in other people’s lives. It’s a great fit and I’ve never looked back.” Fultz has spent 26 of the past 34 years of her nursing career in obstetrics, and has worked at Porter Regional Hospital for the last 17 years. “It’s such a privilege to be around when mothers are having their babies.”
Privileged is also how Fultz describes herself in regard to her husband, Jesse, and three grown children, Alyssa, Jennifer, and Natalie. Her children inspired her to become an obstetrics nurse, and her husband provides the continual support and encouragement necessary for nursing. “I couldn’t be the nurse I am without Jesse,” she says.
Fultz’s experience as a cancer treatment patient has deepened the compassion she brings to her job each day. “My experience with cancer has been scary. Being a patient reminded me that my job may be routine but the experience isn’t routine to the patient. I think it’s good for everybody who gives care to receive care. I’m grateful for the refreshed compassion my experience brought me.”