Film fans will want to be in the audience later this week for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's last show of the season.

The orchestra will perform its "Movie Magic" show June 8 and 9 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.

In the show, audience members will hear a mix of tunes from some of the popular movies that graced the screen through the years. NISO conductor/music director Kirk Muspratt, who has long been a fan of movie music," will lead the orchestra as it skillfully plays the tunes which will transport audience members to the world of great cinema. Playing in the concert will be special guest violinist Esme Arias-Kim.

“Esme is such a phenomenal talent, and we can’t wait to share her with you,” said Muspratt, in a press release. “So much great movie and entertainment music!”

Arias-Kim, 17, is the winner of the 2023 Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Competition. In the show, she'll perform the third movement from Korngold’s "Hollywood Concerto."

This concert is the last show of the orchestra's 2022-2023 season.

On the roster there will be songs from movies of assorted genres. Included will be tunes from "Star Wars: Return of The Jedi," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Maltese Falcon," "Raging Bull," "Avengers: Endgame" and James Bond films among others.

Sponsors of the concert are Purdue University Northwest, John W. Anderson Foundation, WANISS, John Cicco’s Menswear, The Neff Family, Sue & Andy Arnold, Precision Control Systems, American Precision Services, Vidimos, Inc, In memory of Dr. Henry & Jeanette Giragos, The Times Media Co. and Crown Point Community Foundation.

FYI: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present "Movie Magic" at 7:30 p.m. June 8 and 9 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville/Crown Point border. Tickets range from $40 - $75 and group tickets are available at a discount. Student tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit nisorchestra.org or call 219-836-0525.